On Saturday, September 7, Tennessee will square off with NC State in Charlotte.

The neutral site showdown will be the second game for both squads after each took down an FCS opponent at home in week one.

After both openers, Vegas has adjusted the line that opened with the Vols as four-point favorites to bumping the margin to six points in favor of Tennessee, according to ESPN BET.

The over/under sits at 55.5 points. The Vols are -215 on the money line with NC State at +180.

