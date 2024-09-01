Advertisement

in other news

WATCH: Vols' Josh Heupel, Nico Iamaleava, more meet with the media

WATCH: Vols' Josh Heupel, Nico Iamaleava, more meet with the media

Video of Josh Heupel and players meeting with the media after win over Chattanooga.

 • Ryan Sylvia
LOOK: Tennessee football celebrates opening win over Chattanooga

LOOK: Tennessee football celebrates opening win over Chattanooga

Photos of Tennessee football celebrating its win over Chattanooga to open 2024.

 • Ryan Sylvia
Key takeaways: Bru McCoy makes triumphant return to Neyland Stadium

Key takeaways: Bru McCoy makes triumphant return to Neyland Stadium

My thoughts from Tennessee football's dominating win over Chattanooga to open the season.

Premium content
 • Ryan Sylvia
Tennessee offense shines in season-opening rout of Chattanooga

Tennessee offense shines in season-opening rout of Chattanooga

Tennessee opened its 2024 season against Chattanooga on Saturday. Here's what happened.

 • Noah Taylor
Nico Iamaleava sets program record in first home start with Tennessee

Nico Iamaleava sets program record in first home start with Tennessee

Nico Iamaleava has already etched his name in the record book in just one half as the Vols' 2024 starter.

 • Ryan Sylvia

in other news

WATCH: Vols' Josh Heupel, Nico Iamaleava, more meet with the media

WATCH: Vols' Josh Heupel, Nico Iamaleava, more meet with the media

Video of Josh Heupel and players meeting with the media after win over Chattanooga.

 • Ryan Sylvia
LOOK: Tennessee football celebrates opening win over Chattanooga

LOOK: Tennessee football celebrates opening win over Chattanooga

Photos of Tennessee football celebrating its win over Chattanooga to open 2024.

 • Ryan Sylvia
Key takeaways: Bru McCoy makes triumphant return to Neyland Stadium

Key takeaways: Bru McCoy makes triumphant return to Neyland Stadium

My thoughts from Tennessee football's dominating win over Chattanooga to open the season.

Premium content
 • Ryan Sylvia
Published Sep 1, 2024
Vegas moves odds in Vols' favor in upcoming matchup with NC State
circle avatar
Ryan Sylvia  •  VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
Twitter
@RyanTSylvia

On Saturday, September 7, Tennessee will square off with NC State in Charlotte.

The neutral site showdown will be the second game for both squads after each took down an FCS opponent at home in week one.

After both openers, Vegas has adjusted the line that opened with the Vols as four-point favorites to bumping the margin to six points in favor of Tennessee, according to ESPN BET.

The over/under sits at 55.5 points. The Vols are -215 on the money line with NC State at +180.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

NC State struggles out the gates

To open the season, NC State hosted Western Carolina. The Wolfpack didn't have the start they likely imagined, though, as WCU gave them a run for their money.

Heading into the fourth quarter, the Catamounts built a 21-17 lead over the No. 24 team in the opening AP Poll. WCU wasn't able to hold on, though, as it allowed 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to fall 38-21.

NC State was led by Kevin Concepcion who caught nine passes for 121 yards and three touchdowns. Tight end Justin Joly also brought in five balls for 75 yards.

Quarterback Grayson McCall threw for 318 yards on 26-for-40 passing with three touchdowns and an interception.

Tennessee has no issue in its opener

On the other hand, the Vols steamrolled past in-state Chattanooga to get the season started. The Vols won 69-3 after taking a 45-0 lead into halftime.

Nico Iamaleava threw for 314 yards and three touchdowns in the first half. This was the most yards thrown by a Tennessee quarterback in a single half in school history.

Dylan Sampson torched the Mocs' defense with 124 yards on 12 carries which resulted in three touchdowns. Dont'e Thornton was the leading receiver as he caught three balls for 105 yards and two scores.

–––––

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.

–––––

Tennessee
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tennessee
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
1 - 0
Overall Record
0 - 0
Conference Record
Upcoming
N.C. State
1 - 0
N.C. State
Tennessee
1 - 0
Tennessee
-5.5
Tennessee
1 - 0
Tennessee
Kent St.
0 - 1
Kent St.
Finished
Tennessee
69
Arrow
Tennessee
Chattanooga
3
Chattanooga