WATCH: Vols' Josh Heupel, Nico Iamaleava, more meet with the media
Video of Josh Heupel and players meeting with the media after win over Chattanooga.
LOOK: Tennessee football celebrates opening win over Chattanooga
Photos of Tennessee football celebrating its win over Chattanooga to open 2024.
Key takeaways: Bru McCoy makes triumphant return to Neyland Stadium
My thoughts from Tennessee football's dominating win over Chattanooga to open the season.
Tennessee offense shines in season-opening rout of Chattanooga
Tennessee opened its 2024 season against Chattanooga on Saturday. Here's what happened.
Nico Iamaleava sets program record in first home start with Tennessee
Nico Iamaleava has already etched his name in the record book in just one half as the Vols' 2024 starter.
On Saturday, September 7, Tennessee will square off with NC State in Charlotte.
The neutral site showdown will be the second game for both squads after each took down an FCS opponent at home in week one.
After both openers, Vegas has adjusted the line that opened with the Vols as four-point favorites to bumping the margin to six points in favor of Tennessee, according to ESPN BET.
The over/under sits at 55.5 points. The Vols are -215 on the money line with NC State at +180.
NC State struggles out the gates
To open the season, NC State hosted Western Carolina. The Wolfpack didn't have the start they likely imagined, though, as WCU gave them a run for their money.
Heading into the fourth quarter, the Catamounts built a 21-17 lead over the No. 24 team in the opening AP Poll. WCU wasn't able to hold on, though, as it allowed 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to fall 38-21.
NC State was led by Kevin Concepcion who caught nine passes for 121 yards and three touchdowns. Tight end Justin Joly also brought in five balls for 75 yards.
Quarterback Grayson McCall threw for 318 yards on 26-for-40 passing with three touchdowns and an interception.
Tennessee has no issue in its opener
On the other hand, the Vols steamrolled past in-state Chattanooga to get the season started. The Vols won 69-3 after taking a 45-0 lead into halftime.
Nico Iamaleava threw for 314 yards and three touchdowns in the first half. This was the most yards thrown by a Tennessee quarterback in a single half in school history.
Dylan Sampson torched the Mocs' defense with 124 yards on 12 carries which resulted in three touchdowns. Dont'e Thornton was the leading receiver as he caught three balls for 105 yards and two scores.
