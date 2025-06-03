100 games in 100 days: Vols rally to beat Texas in '51

Editor’s note: This is a daily series revisiting 100 past Tennessee football games ahead of the Vols’ season opener against Syracuse on Aug. 30 in Atlanta. It is not a ranking of games .

Robert Neyland cupped his hand over his ear and learned towards a window inside the Tennessee locker room at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

It was New Year's Day 1951 and the Vols were about to take their biggest stage of the season. As Neyland was making his final remarks before Tennessee took the field, the Longhorns' band began playing "The Eye of Texas" just outside.

"When this game is over, they'll be playing the 'Tennessee Waltz,'" Neyland said.

The often reserved Neyland, the "General," who just five years before was serving with the U.S. Army in the China-Burma-India theater of World War II, began waltzing with himself.

His players watched, first in amazement at this side of their coach they had not seen before. Then they burst into laughter just as Texas players passed by.

The Vols were relaxed. That mattered in a game where they missed a game-tying extra point in the fourth quarter, turned the ball over late, got the ball back and then beat the Longhorns in a come-from-behind thriller to win, 20-14 in the climax of a national title-winning campaign.

Tennessee was battle-tested. A little more than a month before, the Vols had dashed Kentucky's national title hopes with a 7-0 triumph over Bear Bryant's Wildcats team at an icy Shields-Watkins Field.

They had also beaten No. 14 Duke, Alabama and Ole Miss. Tennessee's lone blemish was a 7-0 defeat at Mississippi State in its second game of the season.