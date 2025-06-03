Josh Heupel, pair of former Tennessee football stars on Hall of Fame ballot

University of Tennessee Volunteers head football coach Josh Heupel speaks with members of the media during the Nashville stop for University of Tennessee's 2025 Big Orange Caravan event Wednesday, April 30, 2025 at GEODIS Park. (Photo by Alan Poizner/For The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

On Monday, the National Football Foundation revealed the 2026 College Football Hall of Fame ballot. Included were current Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel for his playing days at Oklahoma and former Vol standout players Deon Grant and Larry Seivers. The 2026 ballot is made up of 79 former FBS players. The announcement for the latest class will be made early in 2026, but no official date is set at the moment. UT is currently represented by 27 Hall of Famers with 23 of which being players and four as coaches. Most recently, John Henderson was inducted this past December.

Josh Heupel

Heupel currently serves as the head coach for Tennessee and enters his fifth season in the position. Previously, he was the head coach at Central Florida, along with coordinator and assistant coach positions across the country, including the SEC. In 2000, as Oklahoma's quarterback, he was a consensus All-American and led the Sooners to the national title with a win in the Orange Bowl. He was the Heisman Trophy runner-up for that season, as well. He spent two years in Norman after starting at a lower level. He began his career at Weber State where he spent the 1996 and 1997 seasons. He transferred to Snow College in Utah for the 1998 campaign. His final two years in 1999 and 2000 were with the Sooners. This is his sixth year on the ballot.

Deon Grant

Grant was a member of Tennessee's 1998 national championship team as a safety. In 1999, he was a consensus All-American safety. In his career from 1997-99, Grant was a part of Vol teams that went a combined 33-5. Along with the national title, he was a part of two SEC championship squads, as well. In 1999, he led the NCAA with nine interceptions, the second most in program history for a single season. He was named Associated Press SEC Defensive Player of the Year and drafted in the second round of the following NFL draft. This is Grant's first year on the ballot.

Larry Seivers