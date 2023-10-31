VFLs in the NFL: Darrell Taylor seals Seahawks' win with clutch sack
This week, Tennessee stars were back in action as they continue to make noise in the NFL.
From defenders shutting down offenses to playmakers finding the end zone, it was another strong slate for the former Vols.
Let's dive into who stood out.
Darrell Taylor makes game-winning play
In the Seahawks' narrow win, it came down to a defensive stand.
With injuries pushing Darrell Taylor into a bigger-than-normal role, the third-year defender came up big for Seattle. On the final drive of the game, he came through with a clutch sack.
By the game's end, Taylor had totaled three tackles including the sack. Two of these were in a solo effort.
On the season, he is now up to 12 tackles and 2.5 sacks.
Alvin Kamara scores twice
Alvin Kamara has been one of the NFL's most-used players this season. This continued on Sunday.
The Saints' back was utilized in both the run and pass game. On the ground, he totaled 59 yards on 17 carries. Through the air, he caught four passes for 51 yards.
This was good for a total of 110 yards from scrimmage. On top of this, he found the end zone twice. Once through the air and once on the ground.
Now, in five games, he has reached 548 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns.
Josh Dobbs throws for two and rushes for one
On Monday, it was announced the Cardinals would look elsewhere at quarterback. However, Josh Dobbs didn't play too poorly in what may be his final start of the season.
Despite throwing a pair of picks, he also threw for two scores and punched in another on the ground.
He completed 25-of-37 passes in the game for 208 yards and was sacked twice. He added 26 yards on six carries, as well.
The issue is Arizona took another loss. The team is currently hunting for a high draft pick and went 1-7 under Dobbs.
