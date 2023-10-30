After Bru McCoy went down with an injury, questions immediately rose on who would replace him at outside receiver opposite of Ramel Keyton.

The following week, it was Chas Nimrod who got the start while rotating with fellow redshirt-freshman Kaleb Webb.

While the young receivers struggled to make up for the missing production, Tennessee looked elsewhere against Kentucky.

This time, it was Oregon transfer Dont'e Thornton who began the game as the X-receiver. While previously backing up Squirrel White in the slot, Josh Heupel and teammates raved about his ability to be versatile. However, Saturday was the first time he was seen out wide.

Heupel was satisfied with his performance in this role. Thornton played 43 of the 69 offensive snaps while totaling a team-high 63 receiving yards on three receptions. This included a long of 47.

However, what stood out to Heupel upon reviewing the film was Thornton's ability without the ball in his hands.

”Dont’e had had a really nice performance," said Heupel. "I thought he did a really good job with the ball not in his hands. And when the ball came his way, he made plays. He was comfortable and performed extremely well.”

For Thornton, it has been a slow process for him to get ready for this role. As he missed time during the offseason, it's taken time for him to adjust to his new school and system.

As this season winds down, he has gained comfort in the offense, though.

“Well, I think it’s a gradual process no matter what in becoming as efficient and effective inside of any offense," said Heupel. "But our offense, as young players typically from year one to year two, the jump wide receivers make is pretty dramatic in what we do. Dont’e’s growth and journey is a little bit different. And I say that because he missed a majority of spring, missed a majority of training camp and so he’s still really early in the process of playing within what we do. Thought the other night he was comfortable, was really good at the line of scrimmage, down the football field. And we need him to continue to excel and play really good football here down the stretch.”

In the depth chart ahead of the clash with UConn, Thornton was listed alongside Nimrod and Webb as starters. However, with Thornton's success against the Wildcats, it's hard to imagine he'll be moved ahead of this weekend.

As Tennessee looks to finish the season on the right foot with tough matches against Missouri and Georgia on the horizon, it'll need positive play from it's wideouts — including Thornton.