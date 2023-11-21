VFLs in the NFL: Josh Dobbs' Vikings fall short despite solid showing
In a week where Tennessee lost its second-straight game, its alumni continued to impress in the NFL.
While some were on their bye week and in attendance for the Vols' match on Saturday, others put together another solid performance.
Here is who stood out.
Josh Dobbs' effort comes up short
A week after entering on short notice and leading he Vikings to victory, Josh Dobbs took the field as Minnesota's starter.
Against the Broncos, he made some mistakes but had a solid game. He finished with 221 passing yards on 20-for-32 passing. He also threw for this ridiculous touchdown.
Dobbs would throw an interception but he was hit as he released the ball due to a missed block.
On the ground, he ran for 21 yards and found the end zone on this play.
Dobbs has areas he will need to improve in for the Vikings to make the playoffs, but he looked solid once again in Kirk Cousins' absence.
Cameron Sutton locks down for the Lions
The Lions put together a late comeback to down the Bears and improved to 8-2 on Sunday. This is the first time Detroit has started a season with this record since 1962.
Helping the team win in the narrow affair was defensive back Cameron Sutton. After spending six years with the Steelers, this is his first with the Lions.
In the win, Sutton recorded five tackles with four being solo efforts. He also slung down a ball carrier for a tackle for loss.
Sutton has started in all 10 games for Detroit and has proven to be a consistent option.
Young OLBs square off
Two promising outside linebackers who attended Tennessee are Byron Young and Darrell Taylor. The pair of NFC West foes squared off on Sunday.
Young was on the winning side as a member of the Rams. The breakout rookie who was selected in the third round produced four tackles in the game.
For the Seahawks, Taylor had two tackles.
