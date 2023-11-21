In a week where Tennessee lost its second-straight game, its alumni continued to impress in the NFL. While some were on their bye week and in attendance for the Vols' match on Saturday, others put together another solid performance. Here is who stood out. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Josh Dobbs' effort comes up short

A week after entering on short notice and leading he Vikings to victory, Josh Dobbs took the field as Minnesota's starter. Against the Broncos, he made some mistakes but had a solid game. He finished with 221 passing yards on 20-for-32 passing. He also threw for this ridiculous touchdown.





Dobbs would throw an interception but he was hit as he released the ball due to a missed block. On the ground, he ran for 21 yards and found the end zone on this play.





Dobbs has areas he will need to improve in for the Vikings to make the playoffs, but he looked solid once again in Kirk Cousins' absence.

Cameron Sutton locks down for the Lions

The Lions put together a late comeback to down the Bears and improved to 8-2 on Sunday. This is the first time Detroit has started a season with this record since 1962. Helping the team win in the narrow affair was defensive back Cameron Sutton. After spending six years with the Steelers, this is his first with the Lions. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Vols OG Javontez Spraggins to miss the remainder of the season In the win, Sutton recorded five tackles with four being solo efforts. He also slung down a ball carrier for a tackle for loss. Sutton has started in all 10 games for Detroit and has proven to be a consistent option.

Young OLBs square off