Tennessee went into its game against Georgia thin and left even thinner.

On Monday, head coach Josh Heupel confirmed that starting offensive guard Javontez Spraggins will miss the remainder of the season due to an injury suffered in the second half against the Bulldogs.

"Spraggs will be out the remainder of the season," said Heupel. "Unfortunate injury. A guy that pours into his teammates. Has great energy. Competes extremely hard. Plays really hard. Continues to get better as a player. Disappointing for him, certainly."



Spraggins entered the 2023 season as a true senior. This gives him the option to use his Covid year and return for a final season in 2024.

Ahead of this year, the guard was named to the Preseason All-SEC Third Team by the coaches and media and second team by Lindy's.

A year ago, Spraggins was named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week for his performance in the win over Florida, as well.

He had started at guard for the Vols in 36 of the last 37 games the team has taken the field.

Out of high school, he was rated as a three-star prospect out of St. Louis.