Vols OG Javontez Spraggins to miss the remainder of the season
Tennessee went into its game against Georgia thin and left even thinner.
On Monday, head coach Josh Heupel confirmed that starting offensive guard Javontez Spraggins will miss the remainder of the season due to an injury suffered in the second half against the Bulldogs.
"Spraggs will be out the remainder of the season," said Heupel. "Unfortunate injury. A guy that pours into his teammates. Has great energy. Competes extremely hard. Plays really hard. Continues to get better as a player. Disappointing for him, certainly."
Spraggins entered the 2023 season as a true senior. This gives him the option to use his Covid year and return for a final season in 2024.
Ahead of this year, the guard was named to the Preseason All-SEC Third Team by the coaches and media and second team by Lindy's.
A year ago, Spraggins was named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week for his performance in the win over Florida, as well.
He had started at guard for the Vols in 36 of the last 37 games the team has taken the field.
Out of high school, he was rated as a three-star prospect out of St. Louis.
Replacing Spraggins to finish the loss to Georgia was Jackson Lampley. Lampley is a redshirt senior with two years of eligibility remaining. He typically sees playing time on special teams units.
At the other guard position is Ollie Lane.
"It's definitely hard," said Lane on the injury. "Really close friend of mine. It's hard to see someone who plays so hard go down like that... I'm praying for him and I'm hoping whatever is going on with him gets fixed quick."
Tennessee was already a pair of starters short on the offensive line against the Bulldogs. Both tackles Gerald Mincey and John Campbell Jr. did not start the game. Backup Dayne Davis was also hurt during the course of the game.
Heupel said he hopes to get both Mincey and Campbell back for the upcoming matchup against Vanderbilt to finish the regular season, though.
