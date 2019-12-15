Gift A Subscription!
Join the team!
Subscribe
Gift A Subscription!
Home
Prospect Search
Home
Prospect Search
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
News
More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-15 17:40:58 -0600') }}
football
Edit
VIDEO: Nation's top tight end Darnell Washington talks final official visit
Jesse Simonton •
VolQuest
Senior Writer
@JesseReSimonton
Five-star tight end
Darnell Washington
discusses his official visit to Tennessee.
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}