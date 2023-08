Tennessee football held its seventh practice of fall camp on Wednesday morning at Haslam Field in preparation for the 2023 season.

Following practice, Vols coach Kelsey Pope, as well as players, met with the media to discuss fall camp.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION

VolReport was on Rocky Top for Tennessee's practice and shares a handful of interviews below along with our recap of the day.