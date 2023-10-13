VolReport staff picks: No. 19 Tennessee vs. Texas A&M
Tennessee (4-1 overall, 1-1 SEC) – which is coming off a bye week – will be excited to get back to action on Saturday as it hosts SEC opponent Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1) at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville. The Vols enter the matchup as three-point favorites over the Aggies.
Ahead of Saturday, the VolReport staff is sharing its predictions. Who'll come out on top – the Vols or Aggies? Here's a look at how we see the game playing out.
TYLER MANSFIELD | PUBLISHER
Fresh off a bye week, Tennessee will be ready to get back to work Saturday – and the Vols just so happen to be playing inside Neyland Stadium, which makes it even better. It's a big-time SEC matchup with a Texas A&M team that has been up-and-down throughout the 2023 season and is coming off a narrow loss to Alabama, and it'll be a challenge for Josh Heupel's team.
Texas A&M is a tough, physical squad, but is on its second-string quarterback in Max Johnson with Conner Weigman being sidelined for the remainder of the season with an injury. With a number of question marks surrounding Jimbo Fisher's Aggies, it's hard to predict which type of opponent Tennessee will face this weekend.
All in all, I think it'll be a back-and-forth type of contest, and I see the Vols coming out on top with a marquee conference victory in Knoxville.
Tyler's pick: Tennessee 34, Texas A&M 28
NOAH TAYLOR | MANAGING EDITOR
It would have been hard to imagine a year ago Tennessee being matched up in a defensive battle, but I think this Vols team is better made for it. It will be interesting to see how the passing game does if the Aggies’ run defense is as advertised.
I think Joe Milton and the wide receivers can do enough, and the home crowd — with some added motivation from CBS analyst Gary Danielson — will help continue an impressive win streak at Neyland Stadium.
Noah's pick: Tennessee 27, Texas A&M 20
RYAN SYLVIA | ASSISTANT MANAGING EDITOR
This season, the Vols are yet to play in a truly close match that goes down to the wire. I expect this to change on Saturday.
In front of one of college football’s finest environments, I think Tennessee will do enough to survive, though. The Vols haven’t lost in Neyland Stadium since 2021. On the other side, Texas A&M hasn’t won on the road since 2021. This trend should continue, but it won’t be easy.
Expect a battle in the trenches with multiple sacks for both teams.
Ryan's pick: Tennessee 31, Texas A&M 28
DALE DOWDEN | LEAD FOOTBALL RECRUITING REPORTER
A game that features two teams that continue to gel and somewhat find some identities, as Tennessee has a ground game that features three different backs who average over three yards a carry, but an A&M team that has a defensive front that has really came on strong – anchored by Walter Nolan, a former priority for the Vols on the recruiting end.
Experience and leadership is what may ultimately be the advantage for the Vols as they have guys in key positions who have been here before and understand what it takes to win. I expect the Tennessee run game to be effective enough to open up the deep shots downfield, and with guys replacing Bru McCoy that have yet to have a lot of in-game reps, there is little film to prepare. That could be an X-factor as well.
It should be a good, hard-fought game, but I like Tennessee in this one.
Dale's pick: Tennessee 35, Texas A&M 27
