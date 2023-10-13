Tennessee (4-1 overall, 1-1 SEC) – which is coming off a bye week – will be excited to get back to action on Saturday as it hosts SEC opponent Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1) at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville. The Vols enter the matchup as three-point favorites over the Aggies. Ahead of Saturday, the VolReport staff is sharing its predictions. Who'll come out on top – the Vols or Aggies? Here's a look at how we see the game playing out. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION

TYLER MANSFIELD | PUBLISHER

Fresh off a bye week, Tennessee will be ready to get back to work Saturday – and the Vols just so happen to be playing inside Neyland Stadium, which makes it even better. It's a big-time SEC matchup with a Texas A&M team that has been up-and-down throughout the 2023 season and is coming off a narrow loss to Alabama, and it'll be a challenge for Josh Heupel's team. Texas A&M is a tough, physical squad, but is on its second-string quarterback in Max Johnson with Conner Weigman being sidelined for the remainder of the season with an injury. With a number of question marks surrounding Jimbo Fisher's Aggies, it's hard to predict which type of opponent Tennessee will face this weekend. All in all, I think it'll be a back-and-forth type of contest, and I see the Vols coming out on top with a marquee conference victory in Knoxville. Tyler's pick: Tennessee 34, Texas A&M 28

NOAH TAYLOR | MANAGING EDITOR

It would have been hard to imagine a year ago Tennessee being matched up in a defensive battle, but I think this Vols team is better made for it. It will be interesting to see how the passing game does if the Aggies’ run defense is as advertised. I think Joe Milton and the wide receivers can do enough, and the home crowd — with some added motivation from CBS analyst Gary Danielson — will help continue an impressive win streak at Neyland Stadium. Noah's pick: Tennessee 27, Texas A&M 20

RYAN SYLVIA | ASSISTANT MANAGING EDITOR

This season, the Vols are yet to play in a truly close match that goes down to the wire. I expect this to change on Saturday. In front of one of college football’s finest environments, I think Tennessee will do enough to survive, though. The Vols haven’t lost in Neyland Stadium since 2021. On the other side, Texas A&M hasn’t won on the road since 2021. This trend should continue, but it won’t be easy. Expect a battle in the trenches with multiple sacks for both teams. Ryan's pick: Tennessee 31, Texas A&M 28

DALE DOWDEN | LEAD FOOTBALL RECRUITING REPORTER