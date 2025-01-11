No. 1 Tennessee at Texas: Game information, lineups, notes

Rick Barnes walked into the visitors locker room at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville Tuesday night.

Standing in front of his Tennessee team that had just suffered its first loss of the season to Florida in a way that the No. 1 Vols’ have typically bullied teams, Barnes wanted them to be sure of two things: defeat could work to their advantage if they allow it to and nothing will come easy.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

What Tennessee (14-1, 1-1 SEC) learned in an incredibly rare 30-point road loss and how it will respond remains to be seen, but it will find out quickly in its second-straight road tilt at Texas (11-4, 0-2), 10 months after the two teams met in the NCAA Tournament.

For the Vols, it’s an opportunity to bounce back and get back to the style of play that got it off to a 14-0 start. For the Longhorns, it is a chance to grab its first SEC win after a rocky debut in the conference with losses at Texas A&M and Auburn.

Here is everything you need to know about the match up.