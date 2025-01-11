No. 1 Tennessee at Texas: Game information, lineups, notes

Rick Barnes walked into the visitors locker room at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville Tuesday night.
Standing in front of his Tennessee team that had just suffered its first loss of the season to Florida in a way that the No. 1 Vols’ have typically bullied teams, Barnes wanted them to be sure of two things: defeat could work to their advantage if they allow it to and nothing will come easy.
What Tennessee (14-1, 1-1 SEC) learned in an incredibly rare 30-point road loss and how it will respond remains to be seen, but it will find out quickly in its second-straight road tilt at Texas (11-4, 0-2), 10 months after the two teams met in the NCAA Tournament.
For the Vols, it’s an opportunity to bounce back and get back to the style of play that got it off to a 14-0 start. For the Longhorns, it is a chance to grab its first SEC win after a rocky debut in the conference with losses at Texas A&M and Auburn.
Here is everything you need to know about the match up.
GAME INFORMATION
Who: No. 1 Tennessee (14-1, 1-1 SEC) at Texas (11-4, 0-2)
When: Saturday, Jan. 11 | 6 p.m. ET
Where: Moody Center | Austin, Texas
TV: ESPN (Tom Hart, play-by-play; Dane Bradshaw, analyst)
Radio: Vol Network (Bob Kesling, play-by-play; Steve Hamer, analyst)
Series: 10th meeting all-time (Tennessee leads, 5-4)
Line: Tennessee, -6.5
KenPom: Tennessee 69, Texas 64
PROJECTED LINEUPS
NUMBERS EDGE
POINTS PER GAME
Texas 82.7
Tennessee 77.3
FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE
Texas 50.3%
Tennessee 46.4%
THREE-POINT PERCENTAGE
Texas 40.2%
Tennessee 34.0%
ASSISTS
Tennessee 16.1
Texas 14.6
REBOUNDS
Tennessee 39.6
Texas 36.5
BLOCKS
Tennessee 5.2
Texas 4.7
PREGAME NOTES
-- Tennessee and Texas are meeting for the 10th time in Austin on Saturday. The Vols hold a 5-4 edge in the series all-time and are 4-2 in the last six games, which includes a 62-58 win in Charlotte in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament on March 23, 2024.
-- Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes coached at Texas for 17 seasons before coming to Tennessee in 2015. Saturday will again mark a reunion between himself and several Longhorns' coaches, including head coach Rodney Terry, who worked under Barnes at Texas between 2002-11.
-- Tennessee sits at .500 through two games in SEC play after routing Arkansas in its league opener and losing at Florida. Recent history is on the side of the Vols going into the Texas game. They've won at least two of their first three conference games in five of the last six years.
-- Texas is making its SEC debut this season. The Longhorns, who finished 21-13 overall and 9-9 in the Big 12 last season, were tabbed for a seventh place finish in the league in the preseason media poll. Highly touted freshman guard Tre Johnson leads the team with 18.4 points per game, good for fourth among SEC scorers.
