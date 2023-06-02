Following a Sweet 16 appearance in the 2022-23 season, Tennessee has now reloaded for another strong run in the following year.

Due to this, ESPN has ranked the Vols as the No. 5 team in its 'way-too-early' top-25 rankings.

In the prior edition of the rankings, Tennessee sat at No. 7 in the country. However, the announced return of Josiah-Jordan James has shot the Vols into the top five.

James joins Santiago Vescovi as returners taking advantage of an extra Covid year. Both are projected as starters by ESPN.

Joining the pair of veterans in the projected starting lineup are returning juniors Zakai Zeigler and Jonas Aidoo along with Northern Colorado transfer Dalton Knecht.

Other returners for Tennessee are Jahmai Mashack and Tobe Awaka. Freddie Dilione and DJ Jefferson will also debut as red-shirt freshmen.

Additional newcomers include Chris Ledlum and Jordan Gainey out of the transfer portal and Cameron Carr, JP Estrella and Cade Phillips as incoming freshmen.

ESPN credits the roster with "more perimeter pop than they've had the past few seasons, combined with what should be an elite defense when Zakai Zeigler is healthy."

The Vols' spot at No. 5 leaves the program as the top-ranked SEC team in the country. The next highest ranked SEC squad is Arkansas at No. 14.

In front of Tennessee in the rankings are Kansas, Duke, Purdue and Michigan State. The Spartans are the only other team to make the Sweet 16 in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Currently, the Vols' first scheduled game is on Nov. 10 in a road match vs. Wisconsin. The team is also set to face Illinois at home on Dec. 9 and take part in the Maui Invitational in late November.

The complete schedule will be released at a later date.