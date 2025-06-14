How ESPN ranks Tennessee basketball's incoming transfer Ja'Kobi Gillespie

All but one of ESPN's top 100 transfers have picked their new schools ahead of the upcoming men's basketball season. That includes Tennessee basketball's incoming point guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie. Here's where he sits in the publication's rankings and how they grade his fit with the Vols. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

ESPN ranks the Maryland and Belmont transfer headed to Knoxville as the No. 9 transfer in this year's class. Last season with the Terrapins, Gillespie averaged 14.7 points per game on 45.3% shooting from the field. He also contributed 4.8 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game. The publication took a look at how the top-10 transfer on the market will fit in with Tennessee and Rick Barnes. "Rick Barnes is replacing his entire perimeter group from this past season, but Gillespie gives the Vols a terrific lead guard," the article said. "He's not the same player as Zakai Zeigler, who was an energetic two-way performer, but Gillespie is very efficient offensively and a superior shooter."

Who else is joining the Vols

The Vols also bring in Vanderbilt forward Jaylen Carey. He previously spent time at JMU, as well. He will have the chance to earn the starting power forward spot. The final signee was Amaree Abram out of Louisiana Tech. He also spent time at Georgia Tech and Ole Miss. He will compete for the starting shooting guard position to compliment Gillespie in the backcourt. Tennessee also has five freshmen signed to join. The headliner is five-star Nate Ament. As the No. 4 recruit in the class, he is likely going to start right away as the team's small forward despite his height being listed as 6-foot-9. The Vols also bring in four-star wing Amari Evans. He is known for his defense and is a prototypical Rick Barnes player. At forward, Tennessee signed three-star DeWayne Brown II out of Hoover, Alabama. The Vols also have a signing from unranked point guard Troy Henderson out of Virginia who played alongside Ament during AAU ball. Most recently, Clarence Massamba picked the Vols out of France. He is unranked but has pro-ball experience.

Who is leaving Tennessee

While there are no impactful transfers leaving the Vols, they are losing a lot of their production from a year ago. This starts with two-time SEC Defensive Player of the Year, Zakai Zeigler. The Tennessee point guard had an illustrious four years in Knoxville but is now out of eligibility. He started in all the games he played in this past season while missing one due to injury. Also leaving is Jerry West Award winner and the single-season 3-point king, Chaz Lanier. He transferred in from North Florida for his final season of eligibility and started every game of the season. Jahami Mashack is also out of eligibility. The Field of 68 National Defensive Player of the Year played all four seasons with the Vols. He started every game last season. The final starter not eligibile to return is Igor Milicic Jr. He transferred in from Charlotte after spending two years there and one at Virginia. He started in every game he appeared in but missed one due to illness. Six-man Jordan Gainey also can't return. He was the first spark off the bench but did start the game Zeigler was unable to play in. He began his career at USC Upstate but played his final two in Knoxville. Darlinstone Dubar is the final member unable to return. He was a piece off the bench that was called on during the NCAA Tournament. He played at Iowa State and Hofstra before his final season was spent with Tennessee.

Who is returning from last year