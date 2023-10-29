Tennessee opens a two-game exhibition slate on Sunday in a game worthy of the NCAA Tournament against Michigan State at the Breslin Center.

Both the Vols and Spartans, who finished in the Sweet 16 last season, opened up in the top 10 of the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll at No. 9 and No. 4, respectively.

Tennessee hosted Michigan State in a closed scrimmage in Knoxville prior to last season and announced a high-profile exhibition clash in August to benefit relief from the wildfires in Maui, Hawaii over the summer.

The Vols will also play Lenoir-Rhyne on Tuesday at Thompson Boling Arena at Food City Center before officially opening their season against Tennessee Tech at Food City Center on Nov. 6 at 6:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network Plus.