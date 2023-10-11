Vols coaches, players react to Eric Berry returning to Knoxville
At halftime of Tennessee's match with Texas A&M, a special ceremony will take place.
Vols legendary safety Eric Berry will be back in Knoxville where he will be honored by The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame with an NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute.
Berry will accept a Hall of Fame plaque that will stay on permanent display at Tennessee.
He is now the 22nd ever former Vol to be inducted into the hall. His 2023 class includes 17 other players.
The entire class will be officially inducted during the 65th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on Dec. 5 at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.
Ultimately, they will be immortalized at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta
What do current coaches and players think?
Head coach Josh Heupel:
“We also get a chance to welcome Eric Berry back here. Two-time All-American. A guy that is going to be inducted into the Hall of Fame here later this year. A guy that represents everything that is good about Tennessee football and excited to have him back here at home.”
Defensive coordinator Tim Banks:
"From afar, as I have had a chance to watch him, just his passion. The energy that he played with. Can you teach instincts? I don't know but his instincts were off the charts. He just played so fast, and you could feel the energy and the passion when he made plays. All the players that have come back and talked about him talk about his leadership skills, as well, particularly on the field. It is a tremendous honor for him and we talk about him a lot in the recruiting process. He set the standard of what a defensive back looks like as a Vol. So, we are trying to recruit those type of guys. He was definitely a pleasure to watch and it is great to have him on our sideline this weekend."
Tight end and Knoxville native Jacob Warren:
"Eric Berry, obviously, legend of the game just because of the adversity he went through. Just with his diagnosis and everything. Just him coming back whenever nobody really thought he would. No one expected him to. Just kind of the resilience he showed in his struggle. His little brothers, as well, played here and all this stuff. And he was involved in the community and everything when there was some tragedy going on around Knoxville when I was in high school. Just a lot of respect for him, his game. He's one of the best to do it truthfully. It's cool to see some of his highlights and stuff and the things that went on at this university are special and happy to be a part of it now."
Safety Wesley Walker:
"I found out he was coming on my way walking over here. I ain't going to lie, that's going to be a great experience. I remember being a really kid watching him play up here. I never got to meet him. He's coming to the game so I want to put on a show for him. Make him proud. He came here to this game, be happy with everything that we're doing."
