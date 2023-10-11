Head coach Josh Heupel:

“We also get a chance to welcome Eric Berry back here. Two-time All-American. A guy that is going to be inducted into the Hall of Fame here later this year. A guy that represents everything that is good about Tennessee football and excited to have him back here at home.”

Defensive coordinator Tim Banks:

"From afar, as I have had a chance to watch him, just his passion. The energy that he played with. Can you teach instincts? I don't know but his instincts were off the charts. He just played so fast, and you could feel the energy and the passion when he made plays. All the players that have come back and talked about him talk about his leadership skills, as well, particularly on the field. It is a tremendous honor for him and we talk about him a lot in the recruiting process. He set the standard of what a defensive back looks like as a Vol. So, we are trying to recruit those type of guys. He was definitely a pleasure to watch and it is great to have him on our sideline this weekend."

Tight end and Knoxville native Jacob Warren:

"Eric Berry, obviously, legend of the game just because of the adversity he went through. Just with his diagnosis and everything. Just him coming back whenever nobody really thought he would. No one expected him to. Just kind of the resilience he showed in his struggle. His little brothers, as well, played here and all this stuff. And he was involved in the community and everything when there was some tragedy going on around Knoxville when I was in high school. Just a lot of respect for him, his game. He's one of the best to do it truthfully. It's cool to see some of his highlights and stuff and the things that went on at this university are special and happy to be a part of it now."

Safety Wesley Walker:

"I found out he was coming on my way walking over here. I ain't going to lie, that's going to be a great experience. I remember being a really kid watching him play up here. I never got to meet him. He's coming to the game so I want to put on a show for him. Make him proud. He came here to this game, be happy with everything that we're doing."