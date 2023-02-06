Vols drop in new AP poll following Florida loss, sloppy Auburn win
After winning four straight games – including a marquee victory over Texas back on January 28 – and rising to a No. 2 ranking, Tennessee didn't play to its caliber last week.
First, the Vols traveled the Gainesville last Wednesday and fell flat in a 67-54 loss to Florida. Then, Tennessee's offense significantly struggled in a sloppy, narrow 46-43 win over Auburn on Saturday.
Following the uncharacteristic week of play, Rick Barnes' club suffered a drop in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll that was released Monday afternoon. After holding the No. 2 spot last week, Tennessee is now ranked No. 6 in the new poll entering another two-game week.
Looking to get back on track this week, the Vols – who are now 19-4 overall with an 8-2 mark in SEC play – play at Vanderbilt on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET, SEC Network) and host Missouri on Saturday (6 p.m. ET, SEC Network). KenPom projects Tennessee to win both games by final scores of 72-61 and 79-66, respectively.
AP TOP 25 FOR MONDAY, FEBRUARY 6
1. Purdue
2. Houston
3. Alabama
4. Arizona
5. Texas
6. Tennessee
7. UCLA
8. Virginia
9. Kansas
10. Marquette
11. Iowa State
12. Kansas State
13. Xavier
14. Baylor
15. Saint Mary's
16. Gonzaga
17. TCU
18. Indiana
19. Miami
20. Providence
21. UConn
22. NC State
23. Creighton
24. Rutgers
25. San Diego State
