News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-02-06 11:09:18 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Vols drop in new AP poll following Florida loss, sloppy Auburn win

Tennessee suffered a drop in Monday's Associated Press Top 25 poll.
Tennessee suffered a drop in Monday's Associated Press Top 25 poll. (Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel/USA TODAY NETWORK)
Tyler Mansfield • VolReport
Publisher
@TMansfieldMedia
I am the publisher of VolReport.com, the Tennessee site on the Rivals.com network.

After winning four straight games – including a marquee victory over Texas back on January 28 – and rising to a No. 2 ranking, Tennessee didn't play to its caliber last week.

First, the Vols traveled the Gainesville last Wednesday and fell flat in a 67-54 loss to Florida. Then, Tennessee's offense significantly struggled in a sloppy, narrow 46-43 win over Auburn on Saturday.

Following the uncharacteristic week of play, Rick Barnes' club suffered a drop in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll that was released Monday afternoon. After holding the No. 2 spot last week, Tennessee is now ranked No. 6 in the new poll entering another two-game week.

Looking to get back on track this week, the Vols – who are now 19-4 overall with an 8-2 mark in SEC play – play at Vanderbilt on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET, SEC Network) and host Missouri on Saturday (6 p.m. ET, SEC Network). KenPom projects Tennessee to win both games by final scores of 72-61 and 79-66, respectively.

AP TOP 25 FOR MONDAY, FEBRUARY 6

1. Purdue

2. Houston

3. Alabama

4. Arizona

5. Texas

6. Tennessee

7. UCLA

8. Virginia

9. Kansas

10. Marquette

11. Iowa State

12. Kansas State

13. Xavier

14. Baylor

15. Saint Mary's

16. Gonzaga

17. TCU

18. Indiana

19. Miami

20. Providence

21. UConn

22. NC State

23. Creighton

24. Rutgers

25. San Diego State

*****

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @JNichols_2121, @ByNoahTaylor, @TylerIvens, @RealTBannerman, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}