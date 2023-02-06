After winning four straight games – including a marquee victory over Texas back on January 28 – and rising to a No. 2 ranking, Tennessee didn't play to its caliber last week.

First, the Vols traveled the Gainesville last Wednesday and fell flat in a 67-54 loss to Florida. Then, Tennessee's offense significantly struggled in a sloppy, narrow 46-43 win over Auburn on Saturday.

Following the uncharacteristic week of play, Rick Barnes' club suffered a drop in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll that was released Monday afternoon. After holding the No. 2 spot last week, Tennessee is now ranked No. 6 in the new poll entering another two-game week.

Looking to get back on track this week, the Vols – who are now 19-4 overall with an 8-2 mark in SEC play – play at Vanderbilt on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET, SEC Network) and host Missouri on Saturday (6 p.m. ET, SEC Network). KenPom projects Tennessee to win both games by final scores of 72-61 and 79-66, respectively.