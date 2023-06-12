Joe Milton III will be a part some of elite company later this month.

The Tennessee sixth-year quarterback was announced as one of the quarterback counselors at the Manning Passing Academy, which will begin its 27th year on June 22 at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, Louisiana.

The camp is put on by the Manning family, including former Ole Miss quarterbacks Archie Manning and Eli Manning as well as former Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning.

Milton is one of seven SEC quarterbacks that have been announced. The list includes Jaxon Dart (Ole Miss), Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier (LSU), Devin Leary (Kentucky), Will Rogers (Mississippi State) and Brady Cook (Missouri).

Arch Manning (Texas), Drake Maye (North Carolina) and Grayson McCall (Coastal Carolina) will also attend.

Former Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker attended the camp last summer.

Milton is entering his third season in the program after transferring from Michigan in 2021.

He appeared in eight games last season and made two starts following a season-ending injury to Hooker. Milton led the Vols to wins over Vanderbilt and Clemson in the Orange Bowl, combining for nearly 400 yards and four touchdowns.

On the season, Milton accounted for 1,048 yards of total offense and completed 53-of-82 passes for 971 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Milton enters the 2023 as Tennessee's unquestioned leader at the position. He heads up a quarterbacks room that will feature touted former five-star freshman Nico Iamaleava, Gaston Moore and Navy Shuler.