Another piece of Tennessee's offensive line is in place for the 2024 season. Offensive lineman Cooper Mays announced that he returning for one more season on Friday, taking advantage of an extra year of eligibility.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5OdW1iZXJzIDY6MjQtMjYgJnF1b3Q7VGhlIExvcmQgYmxlc3MgeW91 IGFuZCBrZWVwIHlvdTsgdGhlIExvcmQgbWFrZSBoaXMgZmFjZSBzaGluZSBv biB5b3UgYW5kIGJlIGdyYWNpb3VzIHRvIHlvdTsgdGhlIExvcmQgdHVybiBo aXMgZmFjZSB0b3dhcmQgeW91IGFuZCBnaXZlIHlvdSBwZWFjZS4mcXVvdDs8 YnI+PGJyPkJhY2sgdG8gZmluaXNoIHdoYXQgSSBzdGFydGVkLi4uIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9kTWRYampwME9mIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v ZE1kWGpqcDBPZjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDb29wZXIgTWF5cyAoQENvb3Bl ck1heXMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29vcGVyTWF5 cy9zdGF0dXMvMTczNTc1OTUyNDM3MDIxMTE5OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAxNSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

