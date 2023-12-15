Advertisement
Vols OL Cooper Mays announces return for 2024 season

Tennessee offensive lineman Cooper Mays (63) reacts during the first half of the Orange Bowl game between the Tennessee Vols and Clemson Tigers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.
Tennessee offensive lineman Cooper Mays (63) reacts during the first half of the Orange Bowl game between the Tennessee Vols and Clemson Tigers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. (Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Noah Taylor • VolReport
Managing Editor
@ByNoahTaylor
Noah is a graduate of the UT College of Journalism & Electronic Media and has covered Tennessee football since 2019. He joined Rivals in 2022.

Another piece of Tennessee’s offensive line is in place for the 2024 season.

Offensive lineman Cooper Mays announced that he returning for one more season on Friday, taking advantage of an extra year of eligibility.

Mays signed with Tennessee as a four-star prospect out of Knoxville Catholic High School in the 2020 class.

The 6-foot-3, 278-pound Mays has appeared in 39 games with 31 starts at center over four seasons. He missed the Vols first four games of the 2023 season before returning against South Carolina on Sept. 30.

He did not allow a sack in 463 offensive snaps this season.

Tennessee will feature on the most experienced offensive fronts in the SEC next season as John Campbell Jr. and Gerald Mincey previously announced their returns at the tackle positions.

The Vols are still awaiting the decision of Javontez Spraggins who has another season of eligibility remaining.

