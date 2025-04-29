COMMIT ALERT: Tennessee lands DII DL transfer Josh Schell after visit

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

The Vols' search has resulted in landing a commitment from Josh Schell out of Grand Valley State .

Tennessee football has made a concerted effort to bring in a defensive lineman.

Schell posted that he was offered on April 27 after taking a visit to Knoxville.

He also held offers from Coastal Carolina, Central Florida, Georgia State, James Madison, New Mexico State, Charlotte, Bowling Green, MTSU, Arkansas State, Florida Atlantic, New Mexico, Miami (Ohio) and Buffalo.

This made Tennessee the only Power Four offer he received.

Schell says he has two years of eligibility remaining. He officially entered the portal on April 17.

This comes after a productive 2024 season with GVSU. He notched 35 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks in 13 games played. He defended six passes while forcing and recovering a fumble, as well.

In 2023, he played in eight games while earning 11 tackles and a pass defended.

In 2022, Schell was enrolled at GVSU, but redshirted in football. This was due to spending time on the school's baseball team. During the 2023 season, he made 13 appearances as a pitcher with a 6.50 ERA and 1-0 record.

In 2025, he also has participated in baseball. He pitched four innings without giving up a run and hit .315 and eight home runs in 34 starts at the plate.