Amaree Abram signs with Tennessee basketball, Rick Barnes gives thoughts

Tennessee basketball has addressed the opening at shooting guard by reeling in Louisiana Tech transfer Amaree Abram, who has now officially signed with the program.

With SEC experience at Ole Miss and a year at Georgia Tech, Abram enters his fourth season in college.

Here's what Vols coach Rick Barnes said about the addition.

"Our entire coaching staff is excited to welcome Amaree and his family to Rocky Top," Barnes said. "We wanted to find a guard with collegiate experience and to get someone who has already performed well in the SEC is a bonus. Amaree is a high-level athlete with quality defensive ability who can really shoot the ball from 3-point range. He takes pride in guarding the opponent's best offensive player, which is a mindset we love here at Tennessee. Amaree is a mature young man with leadership skills who loves basketball and we think he is a strong fit for our program."