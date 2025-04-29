Amaree Abram signs with Tennessee basketball, Rick Barnes gives thoughts

Tennessee basketball has addressed the opening at shooting guard by reeling in Louisiana Tech transfer Amaree Abram, who has now officially signed with the program.
With SEC experience at Ole Miss and a year at Georgia Tech, Abram enters his fourth season in college.
Here's what Vols coach Rick Barnes said about the addition.
"Our entire coaching staff is excited to welcome Amaree and his family to Rocky Top," Barnes said. "We wanted to find a guard with collegiate experience and to get someone who has already performed well in the SEC is a bonus. Amaree is a high-level athlete with quality defensive ability who can really shoot the ball from 3-point range. He takes pride in guarding the opponent's best offensive player, which is a mindset we love here at Tennessee. Amaree is a mature young man with leadership skills who loves basketball and we think he is a strong fit for our program."
Abram began his career at Ole Miss. There, he averaged eight points per game with the Rebels in 33 appearances and 22 starts. He shot 40.3% from the field and 36.4% on 3-pointers during that year.
Then, Abram went to Georgia Tech to play in the ACC. He only saw action in 10 games while making four starts. He averaged 3.4 points per game in that time.
He spent last season at Louisiana Tech. There, he started in all 32 of his appearances while averaging 12.3 points per game on 42.2% shooting from the field and 37.3% on 3-pointers.
He also contributed 4.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. Abram was named an Honorable Mention All-Conference USA member.
Abram was a four-star recruit out of high school. Out of Santa Clarita, California, he played at Southern California Academy.
He was the No. 18 shooting guard and No. 98 overall player in the 2022 cycle.
