Tennessee shot 40.0% from the field and 35.7% from 3-point range as well as nearly 75% from the free throw line.

Both James and Aidoo finished with double-doubles, scoring 15 and 14 points along with 11 and 12 rebounds, respectively.

For the fourth-straight game, guard Dalton Knecht led Tennessee in scoring with 17 points, including 15 points in the first half but missed much of the second half with cramps. In his place, Jahmai Mashack, Josiah-Jordan James and Jonas Aidoo combined for big shots to keep the Vols (4-0) in front down the stretch.

Seventh-ranked Tennessee, which had impressed on the offensive end through its first three games, overcame a slow start that included numerous scoring drought, foul trouble and the loss of Tobe Awaka in the first half to open the 2023 Maui Invitational with a 73-56 win over Syracuse .

It was inevitable that Tennessee would have a underwhelming stretch offensively. The biggest question ahead of the season was how the Vols would respond.

Scoring was hard to come by early.

Tennessee took the lead on a Knecht 3-pointer in the opening minute and James connected on a mid-range jumper before Bell's three pulled Syracuse within one at 5-4 before the first media timeout.

Foul trouble plagued the Vols in the first half. Mintz provided the Orange with its first lead on a pair of free throws, then Justin Taylor scored to put Syracuse up 8-7.

Zeigler ended a scoring drought to put Tennessee back in front but the Orange answered with a Benny Williams three.

Tennessee's offensive woes continued through the 10 minute mark of the half and Syracuse took advantage of a four minute stretch without a field goal to extend its lead to 19-12 on Williams' second three.

Knecht hit a much-needed three for just his second shot from the field, then followed it up with and-1 on the following possession to pull Tennessee within one, 19-18 after the free throw.

Gainey's dunk tied it up at 21 with less than six minutes left in the half but Syracuse answered quickly on Bell's three to reclaim the lead, 24-21.

Despite Tennessee's multiple scoreless stretches, back-to-back scores from Knecht and a put-back dunk from James gave the Vols their first the first four minutes, 26-24 inside of a minute until halftime.

The Vols closed out the half on a 9-1 run that opened up a 30-25 lead at the break.

Tennessee's late first half offensive success spilled over into the opening seconds of the second with James rattling in a 3-pointer and Aidoo paying off an assist from Knecht with a dunk that put the Vols up double-digits, 36-25.

Syracuse wouldn't go away, though. With the help of Tennessee turnovers, the Orange went on a 8-0 run with multiple scores from Bell to cut the Vols' lead down to three at 38-35.

With Knecht out, James and Vescovi helped create some separation but Mintz scored and drew a foul to pull Syracuse within four, 46-42 with less than 10 minutes left on the clock.

Mintz cut the deficit down to three but Mashack responded with a layup to go back up five, 50-45, then he knocked down two free throws and answered a Syracuse score with a layup off of an offensive board.

James' three with six minutes, five seconds remaining put Tennessee back up nine, 57-48.

Syracuse was unable to put together a significant push in the final two minutes as a Zeigler layup swelled the Vols' advantage to 11 points with one minute, 29 seconds remaining.