It's only November, but Tennessee will get as close to a Final Four-type atmosphere as it can get in the regular season this week in Honolulu.

The Vols are up against a star-studded field in the 2023 Maui Invitational, which begins Monday at Simplifi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Seventh-ranked Tennessee (3-0) will share the stage with Syracuse (3-0) in the opening game.

For the Vols, it offers up their next test after going on the road and beating Wisconsin in Madison less than two weeks ago. Tennessee, which has looked the part of a team that could make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament through three games, is led by transfer guard Dalton Knecht and a new-look offense that is currently averaging more than 80 points per game.

Tennessee is no stranger to playing high-profile tournaments. The Vols beat Butler, Southern California and Kansas on its way to a Battle 4 Atlantis title last season.

To finish with similar results in Hawaii on Wednesday, the Vols will potentially have to go through a number of top 15 teams, providing a clearer picture of this Tennessee team after a strong start.

Here is everything you need to know about the invitational and Tennessee's opening game against Syracuse.