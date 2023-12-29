Vols senior running back Jabari Small declares for NFL draft
After revealing he will not play in the Citrus Bowl, Tennessee running back Jabari Small has announced the next step of his career.
He will be entering his name into the NFL draft despite holding onto one season of eligibility.
He spent time as the team’s starter in his career while splitting reps with other backs in 2023.
Small has been with the Vols since the 2020 season and stuck with the team following the coaching change from Jeremy Pruitt to Josh Heupel.
He had his best season in 2022 while starting all 13 games. He produced 734 yards on the year and found the end zone 15 total times.
This year, he has taken a step back after being lost in the shuffle with Jaylen Wright and Dylan Sampson. Small finished the regular season with 475 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.
In his four-year career, Small has amassed 2,122 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns.
Out of high school, Small was given a three-star rating by Rivals.com.
The in-state product chose Tennessee over options across the SEC and the country as the No. 15 all-purpose back in the class.
At Briarcrest Christian, he was teammates with Vols defensive lineman Omari Thomas. He was also friend with Tennessee basketball star Kennedy Chandler while the pair grew up together in west Tennessee.
