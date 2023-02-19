To open the season, Tennessee traveled across the country to play in the MLB Desert Invitational. While in Arizona, the team played a trio of west-based teams.

In the first two matches, the Vols couldn't score enough runs to find an edge over Arizona or Grand Canyon. Both opponents made the NCAA Tournament field last year, but a preseason ranking of No. 2 in the country for Tennessee made it a disappointing stretch.

However, the Vols were able to salvage the trip by taking down UC San Diego 7-0 on Sunday afternoon.

Propelling Tennessee to the victory was a six-pitcher combined shutout of the Tritons.

Getting the start was Drew Beam. As a freshman, Beam produced an 8-1 record, 2.72 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 76 innings pitched. He returns as the team's Sunday starter despite being considered one of the top pitchers in the nation.

In his season debut, Beam pitched six full innings while giving up just three hits and striking out six batters. 60 of his 86 pitches were strikes and he never walked an opponent. This effort led to him being credited with the win.

In relief, Knoxville native Bryce Jenkins pitched in his first game as a Vol after spending two seasons with Clevland State CC. In his one inning, he let up two hits but got out of the jam without letting a run score. He recorded a strikeout in the inning, as well.

Then, in the eighth inning, Tennessee ran into some trouble. Zander Sechrist and Jacob Bimbi combined to face four batters but recorded just one out. Sechrist gave up a single and Bimbi walked a pair of hitters.

However, Zach Joyce, Ben Joyce's brother, got out of the bases-loaded jam with a pair of strikeouts in seven pitches.

Joyce spent his freshman year at Walters State CC before signing with Tennessee. He then stepped away from baseball for two years before rejoining the team in 2023. His first outing went extremely well as he gives the Vols another force out of the bullpen.

Finally, Aaron Combs tied a bow on the game in the ninth inning. In his first game with Tennessee, Combs hit one batter but silenced the rest.

This combined effort was crucial in the win. The Vols held just a 3-0 lead until the seventh inning before busting the game open. Before this point, Tennessee needed this effective defense to keep UC San Diego at bay.

In the explosive seventh inning, the Vols scored four runs. Austen Jaslove, Jared Dickey and Christian Moore were credited with an RBI during the inning. Moore's came on his first home run of the year, as well.

Blake Burke also had a strong game at the plate. The slugger went 2-for-4 with a triple and his first home run. He was the force behind Tennessee breaking the ice and jumping out to a lead.

Zane Denton also pieced together an effective afternoon with two hits, an RBI and a run.

Next, the Vols will play in their home opener. Tenessee will face Alabama A&M on Tuesday and Wednesday with both first pitches coming at 4:30 p.m. ET on SECN+.