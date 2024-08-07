Tennessee continues to be well-represented on the preseason watch list circuit.

Wide receiver Squirrel White is the latest to garner recognition, landing on the Biletnikoff Award watch list three weeks before the Vols open their 2024 season.

The list for the award, which is given out annually to the best pass-catcher in college football, included 49 players with eight coming from the SEC.

Former wide receiver Jalin Hyatt was the first Tennessee player to win the Biletnikoff after totaling 1,267 yards and a single-season program record 15 touchdowns on 67 receptions in 2022.

White, who joined the Vols in 2022 and made an impact in the offense in the slot behind Hyatt as a freshman, is one of the leaders in Tennessee's receiving room ahead of his junior season.

He was the Vols' leading receiver as a sophomore last season, finishing with 67 catches for a team-high 803 yards and two touchdowns during Tennessee's 9-win season.

White is among the headliners of a receiving corps that is expected to improve after taking a step back a year ago following the departures of Hyatt and All-SEC receiver Cedric Tillman.

White joins Bru McCoy and Dont'e Thornton Jr., who both return from season-ending injuries, while Tulane transfer Chris Brazzell II adds experience and potential.

Kaleb Webb, Chas Nimrod and Nathan Leacock are vying for playing time after increasing their roles last season and freshman newcomers Braylon Staley and Mike Matthews have impressed the coaching staff since spring practices.

"We're the deepest that we've been on our roster (at wide receiver) but the play-making ability of those guys, some of the young guys being in our program multiple years, got a lot of trust in those guys," Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said last week. "I can't wait to see it when we get to training camp. We have guys who have a great understanding of what we are doing offensively and also have the ability to make plays and go up and attack the football and be consistent winners."