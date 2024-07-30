When Squirrel White sat down to field questions at Tennessee football's team media day, he was sporting a new number and hairstyle.

Changing from 10 to three was a decision he didn't have to think much about. He was hoping to grab three initially but couldn't because Dee Williams already had the claim.

Switching over to his high school and favorite number was finally possible with Williams in the NFL. Now, he could sport his father's favorite number and represent him being the third son in his family, as well.

The junior receiver has changed in a more meaningful way since the 2023 season than just his outside appearance, though. In April, he welcomed his son into the world to become a father.

Now, three months later, White is gearing up for his third college football season with his son in mind.

"Father hood has been great," White said. "I love being a dad. Just seeing him grow these last three months is just amazing. They grow so fast and stuff like that. I just love being a dad so far."

Underrated out of high school as a three-star recruit from Alabama, White has always played with a bit of a chip on his shoulder. Having a kid to take care of has risen this mentality.

The difference is White is not just playing for himself now. He's hoping to be able to use his football career as an avenue to take care of his son.

"It's given me motivation," White said. "My son's dependent on me now. I've got to go make a name for myself and hopefully like provide for him in the future and stuff like that."

As he attempts to take his game to the next level to help his family, the wide receiver room around him will look a bit different. Josh Heupel said it is the deepest its been under his watch.

Despite this, White is one of the starters you can confidently write in with permanent marker. Around him on the outside are the question marks in terms of starters. Some of these players were able to show out while White was in the hospital for the birth of his child.

During the Orange & White spring game, White watched on TV from the hospital. One of the plays that stood out was from five-star freshman Mike Matthews.

"The spring game, my son was born," White said. "I was in the hospital watching the spring game and I saw him catch a corner route and take it to the crib and I was like oh my gosh."

Overall, the unit is poised to take a step back in the right direction under a new quarterback. Nico Iamaleava will take over as signal caller with some chemistry already formed with White and the rest of the receiving corp.