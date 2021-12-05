Vols to go bowling in Nashville

Tennessee’s bowl scenario has been made clear. According to sources, the Vols are heading to Nashville to take on Purdue in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl.

The Vols finished the regular season 7-5 earning the bowl bid. Tennessee has played in the Music City Bowl twice having last played in the Music City Bowl in 2016 when they beat Nebraska 38-24. In 2010, the Vols fell to North Carolina 30-27.

Purdue went 8-4, closing the year by winning 4 of their final 5 including an upset of then 11th ranked Michigan State.