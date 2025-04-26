Tennessee football DL Omari Thomas signing with Saints

Thomas totaled 115 tackles in his career and was a starter for four years. He combined for 23 tackles, six tackles for loss, one sack, four quarterback hurries and three pass-breakups during the Vols’ run to the College Football Playoff in 2024.

The 6-foot-4, 325-pound Thomas spent five seasons with the Vols, and was a key part of Tennessee having one of the best defensive lines in college football last season.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

The former Tennessee veteran defensive lineman is signing a UDFA with the Saints, Justin Melo reported Saturday.

Omari Thomas is reportedly headed to New Orleans.

A former four-star prospect from Memphis, Thomas was the No. 4 in Tennessee and 111th nationally.

Thomas was one of a number of players that was recruited by ex-head coach Jeremy Pruitt but opted to stay with the program after Josh Heupel was hired in 2021.

Thomas is the first Tennessee player to sign a UDFA deal following this weekend’s 2025 NFL Draft.

EDGE rusher James Pearce Jr. was taken in the first round by the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, followed by defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott in the second round to the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday.

Wide receiver Dont’e Thornton Jr. and running back Dylan Sampson were fourth round selections earlier Saturday by the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns.