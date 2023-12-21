Tennessee shot 36.4% from the field and 32.0% from 3-point range and edged out Tarleton State (8-4) on the boards, 39-37. James grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds for the double-double.

Zakai Zeigler paced the Vols (9-3) in scoring with 13 points while Santiago Vescovi scored 12 and Josiah-Jordan James finished with 10.

The No. 8 Vols started slow, put together a couple a impressive scoring stretches before more offensive woes in the second half allowed the Texans to hang around a little longer than expected.

Tennessee ended 2023 with a win, but its performance on Thursday night against Tarleton State might make for a long Christmas break.

After scoring just four total points against NC State, Jonas Aidoo helped Tennessee to an early 6-2 lead with four points five minutes into the first half.

The Vols started slow offensively, leading by just two through the 14-minute mark before Jahmai Mashack hit the first 3-pointer from the corner to pull ahead 9-4, but Tennessee struggled to keep separation.

Foul trouble on the defensive end allowed Tarleton State to take its first lead at 10-8 off of a Kiandre Gaddy layup with under 13 minutes left in the half. Even as the Vols tried to snatch momentum back after an Tobe Awaka block, it resulted in a turnover on the other end.

After the Texans reclaimed the lead, Knecht hit his first shot from the field, 3-pointer to go back in front, 13-12. It opened up a 13-2 run and a 25-14 advantage as Tennessee settled in defensively and started hitting shots from deep, including threes from Vescovi and Zeigler.

Jakorie Smith hit Tarleton State's first 3-pointer after previously going 0-for-6 with three minutes to go until the half but Jordan Gainey answered off of the bench, scoring on two-straight possessions to provide a 30-21 lead.

Tennessee closed out the half strong as James added another three and Zeigler scored on an and-1 to go into the intermission with a 39-25 lead.

The second half started much like the first with both teams going scoreless in the first three minutes, but Vescovi gave the Vols their first points of the half on his second 3-pointer.

Still, points were hard to come by for Tennessee over the first 11 minutes of the period. The Vols shot 12.5% from the field in that stretch.

James upped that percentage with a three out of a timeout that swelled the lead back to double-digits at 47-35 with just over 10 minutes to go, but it followed by a two-plus minute scoring drought that allowed Tarleton State get back within nine after a Lue Williams three.

Tarleton State got within six, but Tennessee closed out strong, beginning with a Gainey drive and score that was enough to help the Vols pull away with a 15-2 scoring stretch.

The Texans made just one field goal in their final nine attempts.