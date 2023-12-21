Vols use late run to down Tarleton State
Tennessee ended 2023 with a win, but its performance on Thursday night against Tarleton State might make for a long Christmas break.
The No. 8 Vols started slow, put together a couple a impressive scoring stretches before more offensive woes in the second half allowed the Texans to hang around a little longer than expected.
Ultimately, Tennessee won, 65-46 at Food City Center to improve to 9-3 as SEC play looms.
Zakai Zeigler paced the Vols (9-3) in scoring with 13 points while Santiago Vescovi scored 12 and Josiah-Jordan James finished with 10.
Tennessee shot 36.4% from the field and 32.0% from 3-point range and edged out Tarleton State (8-4) on the boards, 39-37. James grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds for the double-double.
Devon Barnes led the Texans with 12 points.
HOW IT HAPPENED
After scoring just four total points against NC State, Jonas Aidoo helped Tennessee to an early 6-2 lead with four points five minutes into the first half.
The Vols started slow offensively, leading by just two through the 14-minute mark before Jahmai Mashack hit the first 3-pointer from the corner to pull ahead 9-4, but Tennessee struggled to keep separation.
Foul trouble on the defensive end allowed Tarleton State to take its first lead at 10-8 off of a Kiandre Gaddy layup with under 13 minutes left in the half. Even as the Vols tried to snatch momentum back after an Tobe Awaka block, it resulted in a turnover on the other end.
After the Texans reclaimed the lead, Knecht hit his first shot from the field, 3-pointer to go back in front, 13-12. It opened up a 13-2 run and a 25-14 advantage as Tennessee settled in defensively and started hitting shots from deep, including threes from Vescovi and Zeigler.
Jakorie Smith hit Tarleton State's first 3-pointer after previously going 0-for-6 with three minutes to go until the half but Jordan Gainey answered off of the bench, scoring on two-straight possessions to provide a 30-21 lead.
Tennessee closed out the half strong as James added another three and Zeigler scored on an and-1 to go into the intermission with a 39-25 lead.
The second half started much like the first with both teams going scoreless in the first three minutes, but Vescovi gave the Vols their first points of the half on his second 3-pointer.
Still, points were hard to come by for Tennessee over the first 11 minutes of the period. The Vols shot 12.5% from the field in that stretch.
James upped that percentage with a three out of a timeout that swelled the lead back to double-digits at 47-35 with just over 10 minutes to go, but it followed by a two-plus minute scoring drought that allowed Tarleton State get back within nine after a Lue Williams three.
Tarleton State got within six, but Tennessee closed out strong, beginning with a Gainey drive and score that was enough to help the Vols pull away with a 15-2 scoring stretch.
The Texans made just one field goal in their final nine attempts.
STAT OF THE DAY
Following a clutch offensive performance vs. NC State, it wasn't exactly a banner shooting night for Tennessee.
Still, the Vols' veterans, who have been key in the last three games, hit a number of shots from deep that were timely in both halves from James and Vescovi.
The two combined for four 3-pointers. It marked the second-straight game that James made multiple threes as the guard continues to bolster Tennessee offensively through 11 games.
UP NEXT
Tennessee will get a lengthy break before its next game.
The Vols will have 12 days off through the end of December and will ring in the New Year with their final tune up before their conference slate begins against Norfolk State on Jan. 2, 2024.
Tennessee will open league play vs. No. 25 Ole Miss at home on Jan. 6.
Tip-off between the Vols and Norfolk State is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network+.
