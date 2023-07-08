Volunteer Rewind: Vols trounce UT Martin in midst of SEC schedule
Following a historic and emotional win over Alabama, Tennessee had the chance to catch its breath the following week.
In a match vs. UT Martin (4-3), the Vols (7-0) plowed through the Skyhawks 65-24 to remain unbeaten.
Let's dive into the intricacies of the blowout win.
Scoring
1Q:
Vols TD - Small one-yard run (7-0)
UTM TD - Roberts four-yard run (7-7)
Vols TD - Fant one-yard run (14-7)
Vols TD - Keyton eight-yard reception from Hooker (21-7)
2Q:
Vols FG - McGrath 40-yard kick (24-7)
Vols TD - Hyatt 22-yard reception from Hooker (31-7)
Vols TD - Keyton 17-yard reception from Hooker (38-7)
Vols TD - Fant 11-yard run (45-7)
Vols TD - Hyatt 66-yard reception from Fant (52-7)
3Q:
Vols TD - Sampson one-yard run (Wilson missed PAT) (58-7)
UTM TD - Quails eight-yard reception from Winn (58-14)
4Q:
UTM TD- Quails 31-yard reception from Winn (58-21)
Vols TD - White 64-yard reception from Milton (65-21)
UTM FG - Larco 30-yard kick (65-24)
MVPs
Offensive: Princeton Fant
In the win over UT Martin, Princeton Fant had the best game of his lengthy Tennessee career.
While playing tight end, Fant caught one ball for 17 yards. However, it was the other positions he played that led to the historic day.
While lining up at H-back, Fant pushed the ball into the end zone twice while totaling 12 yards in two rushes.
The senior also aired out a pass down the field to Jalin Hyatt on a trick play to add a passing touchdown to his impressive collegiate resume. It went 66 yards for the score and made him the third leading passer out of the five pass throwers the Vols used in the game.
Fant was the ultimate utility man for Tennessee in 2022 and his versatility against the Skyhawks showed why.
Defensive: William Wright
On defense, Tennessee emptied its bench and let plenty of reserves and underclassmen get chances to see the field and gain experience.
The player who took the most advantage of the opportunity was William Wright. In the game, the walk-on played for a career-high 47 snaps and earned a season-high three tackles. This tied him for the fourth most on the team.
Wright's best moment in the game came on his first career interception. He came up with the turnover and returned it five yards to make it a memorable day in Neyland Stadium.
What it meant
Coming off one of the biggest wins in modern program history, Tennessee could have taken its foot off the gas and lost focus against UT Martin. Instead, the Vols ran out to a big lead and continued to poor it on until over 60 points were put on the board.
The win over the in-state opponent may not mean much, but it showed the intensity and focus Josh Heupel's teams bring to every game. Tennessee didn't take the opportunity to play for granted and showed out in front of the home crowd.
This also kept the undefeated season alive as they transitioned to a home game against Kentucky the following week. The top-20 battle was set as the Vols continued to climb toward the No. 1 spot in the rankings.
*****
