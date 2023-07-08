In a match vs. UT Martin (4-3), the Vols (7-0) plowed through the Skyhawks 65-24 to remain unbeaten.

Following a historic and emotional win over Alabama , Tennessee had the chance to catch its breath the following week.

Offensive: Princeton Fant

In the win over UT Martin, Princeton Fant had the best game of his lengthy Tennessee career.

While playing tight end, Fant caught one ball for 17 yards. However, it was the other positions he played that led to the historic day.

While lining up at H-back, Fant pushed the ball into the end zone twice while totaling 12 yards in two rushes.

The senior also aired out a pass down the field to Jalin Hyatt on a trick play to add a passing touchdown to his impressive collegiate resume. It went 66 yards for the score and made him the third leading passer out of the five pass throwers the Vols used in the game.

Fant was the ultimate utility man for Tennessee in 2022 and his versatility against the Skyhawks showed why.

Defensive: William Wright

On defense, Tennessee emptied its bench and let plenty of reserves and underclassmen get chances to see the field and gain experience.

The player who took the most advantage of the opportunity was William Wright. In the game, the walk-on played for a career-high 47 snaps and earned a season-high three tackles. This tied him for the fourth most on the team.

Wright's best moment in the game came on his first career interception. He came up with the turnover and returned it five yards to make it a memorable day in Neyland Stadium.