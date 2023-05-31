Over the Memorial Day weekend, 7-on-7 teams from all over the country migrated to Grayson (Ga.) High School in Atlanta for the C1N event. Elite Pressure from Mississippi was one of the many teams in attendance, and their quarterback just happens to be one of the nation's best underclassmen. 2025 four-star Lucedale (Miss.) signal-caller Deuce Knight was the quarterback for Elite Pressure at the showcase. The left-handed prospect is already ranked as the No. 1 dual-threat in the 2025 cycle according to Rivals. Knight's skillset was on full display during the two-day event, and VolReport is taking a closer look at a few plays that showcased the many talents of the rising junior.



PLAY NO. 1

This first clip was captured shortly after arriving, and in the short play you can see the lefty roll out to his right side and from across his body deliver a ball that appeared to be on a laser.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SaXZhbHM/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFJpdmFsczwvYT4gdG9wIHJhbmtlZCAy MDI1IGR1YWwtdGhyZWF0IFFCIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vRGV1Y2VLbmlnaHQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QERldWNlS25p Z2h0PC9hPiBsb29raW5nIHNoYXJwIGF0IHRoZSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NhbWVyb25OZXd0b24/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QENhbWVyb25OZXd0b248L2E+IDItZGF5IE1lbW9yaWFsIERheSBldmVu dC48YnI+PGJyPktuaWdodCBqdXN0IHJlY2VudGx5IGRyb3BwZWQgYSB0b3Ag MTAgbGlzdC4gVGVubmVzc2VlIGlzIHdlbGwgaW4gdGhlIG1peC4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2NIc3h1b1didkUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9j SHN4dW9XYnZFPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFZvbFJlcG9ydC5jb20gfCBUZW5u ZXNzZWUgVm9sdW50ZWVycyBvbiBSaXZhbHMgKEBUZW5uZXNzZWVSaXZhbHMp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGVubmVzc2VlUml2YWxz L3N0YXR1cy8xNjYyNTA4ODAyNDg1MjIzNDI2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPk1heSAyNywgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

PLAY NO. 2

Knight rolls to his left and works through his reads before setting his feet and firing a strike up the seam. You can see the patience as this play has to really develop. The running back coming out of the backfield opened the throwing lane for Knight to hit his target.

PLAY NO. 3

Knight is on the roll to the left again – and this time it only takes one read. The outside receiver was covered, which appeared to be where Knight wanted to go. Seeing it was covered, he sets his feet, squares up, and hits the underneath crossing route.

PLAY NO. 4

Staying in the pocket, the 2025 four-star moves quickly through his progression before throwing a dart up the seam that had to make it over a defender to his intended receiver – but quick enough and at a trajectory where the deep defenders couldn't get there in time to come over the top. Quick reads and ball placement stick out in this one.

PLAYS NO. 5 AND NO. 6

There's two plays in this single clip. You'll see on the first that Knight, as he is growing, is understanding that sometimes you just have to take what the defense gives you – developing patience. The reads are mad quick before dumping the ball off on a hitch route. The second clip shows Knight once again roll to his left and influence the defenders with his eyes and shoulders before instantly stopping, getting set, and delivering an absolute dime over the top for a score.

OVERALL ANALYSIS

Knight – at every bit of 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds – is as skilled and fluid as they come. The Mississippi product has a very high ceiling with tremendous amounts of room to grow. It was shown during the 7-on-7 event that the rising junior can move well, throw on the run, and distribute the ball at all levels of the field both accurately and successfully. When you look at what Tennessee coach Josh Heupel has done with Hendon Hooker and Joe Milton, it is clear that he has an idea for his offense – but also alters the play calling to the strengths of his guys. So, with both Knight and 2025 Brentwood (Tenn.) quarterback George MacIntrye being two different styles of players in a sense, Vols fans should have nothing but confidence that Heupel and offensive coordinator Joey Halzle will get the best out of whoever the next man is.

LOOKING AHEAD