WATCH: Josh Heupel, Tennessee players talk open week, Alabama win

Advertisement

in other news

Impact analysis: What Tyson Bacon is bringing to Tennessee football

Impact analysis: What Tyson Bacon is bringing to Tennessee football

VolReport takes a look at what new defensive line commit Tyson Bacon will bring to the 2026 class.

Premium content
 • Shayne Pickering
COMMIT ALERT: 2026 3-star defensive end Tyson Bacon commits to Vols

COMMIT ALERT: 2026 3-star defensive end Tyson Bacon commits to Vols

For the second time in as many days, Tennessee football added another commitment to its 2026 class.

 • Noah Taylor
Tennessee 2025 3-star WR commit Joakim Dodson recaps recent game day visit

Tennessee 2025 3-star WR commit Joakim Dodson recaps recent game day visit

2025 receiver commit Joakim Dodson recaps recent visit to Tennessee and peer recruiting role.

Premium content
 • Shayne Pickering
Tennessee isn't first defensive-focused stop in Igor Milicic Jr.'s career

Tennessee isn't first defensive-focused stop in Igor Milicic Jr.'s career

Previously playing at Virginia and Charlotte, Igor Milicic Jr. is used to playing in defensive heavy systems.

 • Ryan Sylvia
Tennessee-Kentucky set for primetime kickoff, TV network to be determined

Tennessee-Kentucky set for primetime kickoff, TV network to be determined

Tennessee and Kentucky will meet next Saturday in primetime.

 • Noah Taylor

in other news

Impact analysis: What Tyson Bacon is bringing to Tennessee football

Impact analysis: What Tyson Bacon is bringing to Tennessee football

VolReport takes a look at what new defensive line commit Tyson Bacon will bring to the 2026 class.

Premium content
 • Shayne Pickering
COMMIT ALERT: 2026 3-star defensive end Tyson Bacon commits to Vols

COMMIT ALERT: 2026 3-star defensive end Tyson Bacon commits to Vols

For the second time in as many days, Tennessee football added another commitment to its 2026 class.

 • Noah Taylor
Tennessee 2025 3-star WR commit Joakim Dodson recaps recent game day visit

Tennessee 2025 3-star WR commit Joakim Dodson recaps recent game day visit

2025 receiver commit Joakim Dodson recaps recent visit to Tennessee and peer recruiting role.

Premium content
 • Shayne Pickering
Published Oct 23, 2024
WATCH: Josh Heupel, Tennessee players talk open week, Alabama win
circle avatar
Ryan Sylvia  •  VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
Twitter
@RyanTSylvia
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.

Tennessee
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement