3-star LB Austin Howard talks Tennessee visit, decommitment from SEC foe

Impact analysis: What Tyson Bacon is bringing to Tennessee football
VolReport takes a look at what new defensive line commit Tyson Bacon will bring to the 2026 class.
COMMIT ALERT: 2026 3-star defensive end Tyson Bacon commits to Vols
For the second time in as many days, Tennessee football added another commitment to its 2026 class.
Tennessee 2025 3-star WR commit Joakim Dodson recaps recent game day visit
2025 receiver commit Joakim Dodson recaps recent visit to Tennessee and peer recruiting role.
Tennessee isn't first defensive-focused stop in Igor Milicic Jr.'s career
Previously playing at Virginia and Charlotte, Igor Milicic Jr. is used to playing in defensive heavy systems.
Tennessee-Kentucky set for primetime kickoff, TV network to be determined
Tennessee and Kentucky will meet next Saturday in primetime.
