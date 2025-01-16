WATCH: Kim Caldwell, Lady Vols players react to win over Mississippi State

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.
Tennessee and Georgia played in a top 25 clash in Knoxville on Wednesday night. Here's what happened.
My thoughts on Tennessee basketball's win over Georgia on Wednesday night.
After three years with Tennessee, star LEO James Pearce Jr. is headed to the NFL.
Tennessee basketball is back home for a ranked matchup with Georgia.
DaSaahn Brame and Tristen Keys were both named Day 1 standouts at the Polynesian Bowl.
Tennessee and Georgia played in a top 25 clash in Knoxville on Wednesday night. Here's what happened.
My thoughts on Tennessee basketball's win over Georgia on Wednesday night.
After three years with Tennessee, star LEO James Pearce Jr. is headed to the NFL.