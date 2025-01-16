Lady Vols handle Mississippi State on We Back Pat night

Kim Cadwell's system continues to work in the SEC.

The Lady Vols have now pulled out back-to-back wins with the most recent coming over Mississippi State at home, 86-73.

The game marked 'We Back Pat' night in an effort to raise awareness and funds for the Pat Summitt Foundation.

No. 15 Tennessee (15-2, 3-2 SEC) has now snapped a two-game home losing streak after dropping consecutive one-possession games against top 10 opponents Oklahoma and LSU.

The Lady Vols responded with a road win over Arkansas before returning to Knoxville to down the Bulldogs (15-4, 2-3).

Tennessee was in control for the majority of the game. The Lady Vols only trailed for 5 minutes and 26 seconds while holding the lead for over 30 minutes. While Mississippi State was consistently in striking distance for a good portion of the game, it was never able to make a serious push as time wound down.

Instead, Tennessee added to its lead in the fourth quarter to win comfortably.

Leading the way for the Lady Vols in the game were once again a trio of players. This time, it was Ruby Whitehorn, Samara Spencer and Talaysia Cooper.

Whitehorn posted a game-high 20 points. Spencer got up to 18 points with five rebounds, four assists and two steals. Cooper managed 16 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and three steals.