WATCH: Lady Vols basketball coach Kim Caldwell, Jewel Spear preview UConn

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.
Where Lady Vols basketball is ranked in the most recent AP Poll.
Where Tennessee football commits and targets stand in new Rivals250.
Ekeler had been Tennessee's special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach the last four years.
Video of Lady Vols coach Kim Caldwell and forward Jillian Hollingshead meeting with the media.
Talaysia Cooper's 27 points were enough to propel the Lady Vols over Missouri on the road.
Where Lady Vols basketball is ranked in the most recent AP Poll.
Where Tennessee football commits and targets stand in new Rivals250.
Ekeler had been Tennessee's special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach the last four years.