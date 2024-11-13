WATCH: Rick Barnes, players react to Tennessee's win over Montana

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.
Previewing Tennessee's game vs. Georgia with UGASports.com's Anthony Dasher.
Everything you need to know about Tennessee’s game against Montana on Wednesday.
Tennessee's standing the College Football Playoff Top 25 didn't change this week.
Video of Kim Caldwell, Sara Puckett, Samara Spencer, Tess Darby meeting with the media after beating MTSU.
The second College Football Playoff rankings were released Tuesday. Here is where Tennessee is ranked.
Previewing Tennessee's game vs. Georgia with UGASports.com's Anthony Dasher.
Everything you need to know about Tennessee’s game against Montana on Wednesday.
Tennessee's standing the College Football Playoff Top 25 didn't change this week.