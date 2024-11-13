No. 11 Tennessee uses dominant second half to beat Montana

Tennessee forward Igor Milicic Jr. (7) shoots over Montana forward Zack Davidson (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) (Photo by The Associated Press)

It took about a half, but Tennessee continued to look the part against Montana on Wednesday. The No. 11 Vols, fresh off of a 22-point road win over Louisville, pulled away from the Grizzlies in the final minutes of the opening half behind a stellar performance from Igor Milicic Jr. and some balanced scoring in the second half to win, 92-57 at Food City Center. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM Milicic led Tennessee (3-0) in scoring with 18 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double, while Chaz Lanier and Felix Okpara finished with 13 points each. Cam Carr scored 13 points in 19 minutes off of the bench and Zakai Zeigler had 11 points with seven assists. Tennessee shot 60.8% from the field, including 63.3% in the second half and out-rebounded the Grizzlies, 38-17 while holding them to just 34.6% shooting. Money Williams paced Montana (2-2) in scoring with 30 points.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Tennessee's offensive performance at Louisville carried over in the early-going of the first half against Montana. The Vols had five different players in scoring figures and were shooting better than 66% by the first timeout, building a 16-9 lead off of a 14-3 run that included a Igor Milicic Jr. 3-pointer and back-to-back scores from Jahmai Mashack and J.P. Estrella. The Grizzlies withstood that run, though answering with one of their own on the scoring of Money Williams, who had 11 points by the 12 minute mark to trim Tennessee's lead to 19-16. The Vols settled into a scoring drought that lasted nearly five minutes without a field goal. Their only scores in that stretch was a pair of Jahmai Mashack free throws to extend their lead to 21-18. Milicic ended the drought with a drive and layup to pull Tennessee ahead, 23-19 with less than eight minutes left in the half. Milicic's basket didn't exactly ignite the offensive spark the Vols needed to pull to away before halftime. Montana continued to hang around over the next four minutes before Milicic scored on consecutive possessions to swell Tennessee's lead to nine at 38-29 with 2:36 to go. On the defensive end, the Vols held the Grizzlies to 1-of-10 shooting from the field for two-plus minutes and went into the half up 40-31. Tennessee had more balanced scoring in the early-going of the second half and the Vols started to pull away as a result. Chaz Lanier, who totaled just 2 points in the first half, connected on a 3-pointer just over a minute in and then scored hit his second three in three possessions to give Tennessee an 18-point lead. Felix Okpara had a dunk off of a Zakai Zeigler assists and the Vols were up 55-36 with 15:22 remaining. The Vols continued to wear the Montana down on both ends. Lanier, Tennessee's leading scorer in the first two games, closed the gap with Milicic with his 11th point of the second half off of his three 3-pointer. Cam Carr, off of the bench, scored on a fastbreak and Mashack hit a jumper to stretch the Vols' comfortable advantage to 64-43 with inside of 11 minutes left. Tennessee got even more production from its bench when JP Estrella entered. He scored on two-straight possessions and his dunk with some emphasis just asserted the Vols' dominance as it extended their lead to 73-45 with 8:10 left.

THE KEY STAT

Two of Tennessee's most highly touted transfers have each had standout performances in the first three games. Chaz Lanier was the headliner with a 19-point outing against Louisville. On Wednesday, it was Charlotte transfer Igor Milicic Jr. The 6-foot-10 forward accounted for much of the Vols' scoring in the first half and took over stretches to keep Tennessee in front, paving the way for its second half rout. His 18 points came on 6-of-10 shooting from the field and 2-of-6 from three-point range. Perhaps his most telling stat was no turnovers.

UP NEXT