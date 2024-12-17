WATCH: Tennessee coach Rick Barnes, players react to win over WCU

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.
Some quick notes on Tennessee football's practice this morning.
Video of Tennessee football's practice on Dec. 17, 2024 ahead of Ohio State.
Everything you need to know about Tennessee’s game against Western Carolina on Tuesday.
Recapping the week in the NFL for former Tennessee football standouts.
Ryan Day and Josh Heupel give their opinions on how weather will and won't impact Tennessee's trip to Ohio State.
Some quick notes on Tennessee football's practice this morning.
Video of Tennessee football's practice on Dec. 17, 2024 ahead of Ohio State.
Everything you need to know about Tennessee’s game against Western Carolina on Tuesday.