5-star freshman OL David Sanders Jr. starting at right tackle with Vols

Former five-star offensive tackle recruit David Sanders Jr. has joined the Vols for spring practices after getting to Knoxville early as a part of College Football Playoff preparation.

Tennessee football's prized gem of the 2025 recruiting class has made his way on to campus.

Currently, Sanders is getting work in at right tackle. He began his career with the Vols trying to learn both sides, but has settled in on the right side for now.

"I started playing offensive line in high school, left was the only side I've played," Sanders said. "I've never played right tackle in my entire life. Switching my stance was a lot different, but I'm getting used to it."

While Sanders is still getting reps here and there on the left and has a future on that side of the line, the move was made because of Tennessee's immediate need. Lance Heard, a junior returner, has the left side on lock.

However, the right side will be between veteran depth piece Larry Johnson III and Sanders.

While competition is steep, Johnson and Heard have gone out of their way to help the true freshman.

"Lance is a dude," Sanders said. "Explosive. Very twitchy. For his size, I didn't think he could move the way he moves. Being in off-season workouts with him, he moves really good. He's a great leader, him and Larry. When I first got here, I didn't know what to expect. You come in as a big-time recruit, I didn't think they'd take to me as good as they did, but they called me on the weekends, let me know we're going to the gym or to get extra work in after practice. Those two guys have been great mentors for me."

It's Sanders' weight that's the top priority to get him on the field. He came in at 270 but is now up to 290 pounds.

With the effort coming from the team's nutritionist, strength and condition staff and offensive line coach Glen Elarbee, they think he can break the 300 mark. By June, they'd like to see him at the point where he can play between 300-305 pounds.

Spring ball is just getting started, but Sanders is already starting to feel the difference. With the up-tick in strength, he's having to rework some of his conditioning. It's all coming along, though.

Now, while he adjusts to a new position and weight, Sanders is doing his best to not look too hard at the depth chart. The thought is he should be able to play his way into a starting role, but he's taking it day-by-day as he begins to get his feet wet.

This means just learning the offense. New plays and an up-tempo style are difficult to adjust to. That's why he's giving it his focus to start.

"I'm really focused on just understanding our offense," Sanders said. "Going out there and just playing care-free, giving it all I can. I feel like my best will get me up on the depth chart. I just got to understand the offense, understand what I'm doing that way I can play with confidence. When I'm playing with confidence, I'm one of the best five we've got."

The five-star has already gotten the attention of teammates, too. Fellow freshman Isaiah Campbell, a four-star defensive tackle, has matched up with him in drills.

Campbell noted how tough that was.

"Dave, he's pretty good man," Campbell said. "Once his kick-step gets out there, he can move his feet very well."

The Vols have an entire slate of spring practices to get through before turning their attention to a more urgent fall camp where the depth chart will be even further ironed out.

While nothing is in stone, it sure seems like Sanders is on his way to be a starter at right tackle in year one for Tennessee.