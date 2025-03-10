Zakai Zeigler tabbed SEC Defensive Player of the Year

Zakai Zeigler is the SEC Defensive Player of the Year for the second-straight season.

The 5-foot-9 Tennessee senior guard was named the top defensive player by the league's head coaches on Monday after leading the Vols' top-ranked defense with 58 steals during the regular season.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Zeigler, who was also tabbed First Team All-SEC for the second time in his career and on the SEC All-Defensive Team for the fourth time, headlined a Tennessee defense that ranked first in defensive efficiency and seventh nationally in scoring defense.

Zeigler is the only player in the history of the conference to earn four SEC All-Defensive Team honors during his career. He is the third player to be named SEC Defensive Player of the Year multiple times.

On offense, Zeigler averaged 13.1 points on 39.5% shooting, 7.5 assists and 3.0 rebounds. He scored 14 or more points in 11 conference games.