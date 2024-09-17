Advertisement

WATCH: Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel, players kickoff Oklahoma week

WATCH: Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel, players kickoff Oklahoma week

Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel, players meet with the media to open Oklahoma week.

 Ryan Sylvia
In-state 3-star 2026 RB TJ Ward picks up an offer during game day visit

In-state 3-star 2026 RB TJ Ward picks up an offer during game day visit

In-state 2026 tailback TJ Ward adds offer from Tennessee after a recent visit.

 Shayne Pickering
Xs and Os: Analyzing 3 of Tennessee's touchdowns vs. Kent State

Xs and Os: Analyzing 3 of Tennessee's touchdowns vs. Kent State

Looking at the play call for three of Tennessee's touchdowns during the win over Kent State.

 Ryan Sylvia
Vegas: Nico Iamaleava 4th in Heisman odds, Vols big road favorite vs. OU

Vegas: Nico Iamaleava 4th in Heisman odds, Vols big road favorite vs. OU

An updated look at Tennessee's odds following week three of the 2024 season.

 Ryan Sylvia
Where Tennessee football stands in latest AP Top 25

Where Tennessee football stands in latest AP Top 25

Tennessee is up again in the latest polls after its thrashing of Kent State on Saturday night.

 Noah Taylor

 Ryan Sylvia
 Shayne Pickering
Published Sep 17, 2024
WATCH: Tennessee RB coach De'Rail Sims, LB coach William Inge, players talk
Ryan Sylvia  •  VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

