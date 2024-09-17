WATCH: Tennessee RB coach De'Rail Sims, LB coach William Inge, players talk

in other news
WATCH: Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel, players kickoff Oklahoma week
Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel, players meet with the media to open Oklahoma week.
In-state 3-star 2026 RB TJ Ward picks up an offer during game day visit
In-state 2026 tailback TJ Ward adds offer from Tennessee after a recent visit.
Xs and Os: Analyzing 3 of Tennessee's touchdowns vs. Kent State
Looking at the play call for three of Tennessee's touchdowns during the win over Kent State.
Vegas: Nico Iamaleava 4th in Heisman odds, Vols big road favorite vs. OU
An updated look at Tennessee's odds following week three of the 2024 season.
Where Tennessee football stands in latest AP Top 25
Tennessee is up again in the latest polls after its thrashing of Kent State on Saturday night.
