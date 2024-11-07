Vol Network announcer, 'Voice of the Vols' Bob Kesling to retire

After more than 25 years of calling Tennessee football and men's basketball games for the Vol Network, Bob Kesling will retire following the 2024-25 basketball season.

Tennessee announced Kesling's retirement on Thursday.

Kesling, who graduated from Tennessee before beginning a lengthy career in broadcasting, was the longest-serving member for the Vol Network after serving the network in a number of a capacities.

He took over play-by-play duties for football and men's basketball for the network after the retirement of John Ward following the 1998-99 basketball season.

“Bob's influence has been remarkable, touching so many lives as the Voice of the Vols and through his heartfelt dedication as a mentor and leader in our Knoxville community for over 50 years,” Tennessee athletic director Danny White said in a statement. “He embodies the true spirit of someone who has given his all for Tennessee. As an icon in the broadcasting industry, we are deeply appreciative of the professionalism he brings to Tennessee Athletics each time he takes the microphone.

"His contributions resonate with all of us here on Rocky Top and we cannot thank him enough for everything he has done.”

Kesling joined the Tennessee football team under former head coach Bill Battle as a walk-on fullback in 1972. He became a film editor for the "Bill Battle Show" in 1974, which marked the beginning of his career in broadcasting.

He joined Vol Network during the 1976 football season as a spotter for Ward's broadcasts. Kesling served in that role for 15 seasons.

Kesling called Lady Vols game for the network from 1978-99, including Pat Summitt's first six NCAA National Championships.

He was inducted into the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame this past summer.

"Bob Kesling is a cornerstone in our proud 75-year history of the Vol Network," Vols Network general manager Steve Early said. "It will be hard to imagine a football Saturday without the presence of such a skilled and dedicated story-teller. His unmatched versatility as both a radio and television personality has been an advantage Tennessee fans have enjoyed for 50 years. Nobody loves the Vol Network more than Bob. It's fitting that an entire generation has grown up knowing only his voice. And the amount of people he has encouraged and influenced in this industry says all you need to know about his broadcasting legacy.

"To me, he personifies loyalty and what it means to be a big-time professional. The Vol Network is better because of Bob Kesling."