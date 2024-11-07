Lady Vols blow past UT Martin, advance to 2-0 under Kim Caldwell

Lady Vols basketball is off to an effective start under new coach Kim Caldwell.
With a 90-50 win over UT Martin, Tennessee is now 2-0 on the season. This came two days after a win over Samford by 48 points on Tuesday to get the Caldwell-era underway.
While Zee Spearman led the team in scoring with 25 points against the Running Bulldogs, this time it was Ruby Whitehorn pacing the team. She finished with 18 points to go along with 14 rebounds, two assists and three steals.
Four Lady Vols would finish the game in double figures. Alongside Whitehorn, Jewel Spear posted 13, Sara Puckett managed 11 and Samara Spencer got up to 10.
As a team, Tennessee scored 90 points on 39.3% shooting from the field, 23.1% on 3-pointers and 15-of-23 shooting at the line.
Defensively, it held UT Martin to 42.2% shooting from the field and 31.3% on 3-pointers. However, the Lady Vols attempted 39 more shots to secure the win.
HOW IT HAPPENED
The Lady Vols couldn't get out to the prettiest start against UT Martin. Tennessee led by just two points four minutes into the game and four six minutes in. However, a 10-0 run gave the Lady Vols a 23-9 lead at the quarter break.
At this point, it was Sara Puckett leading the way at nine points. This came on 4-for-7 shooting from the field after she couldn't connect on a field goal in the opener.
The second quarter went much more smoothly. Tennessee built on its lead to take a 42-20 advantage into the break. Ruby Whitehorn took the throne from Puckett during the frame amassing 10 points and 10 rebounds at the half for a double-double.
The Lady Vols added 10 points to their lead in the third quarter. Jewel Spear continued her consistent play throughout the game to get up to 11 points. Whitehorn had reached 14 by this time.
From there, Tennessee continued to coast. The Lady Vols won the fourth quarter by eight to secure a 40-point win.
STAT OF THE GAME
Whitehorn was extremely effective out the gates. At halftime, she managed a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
By the end of the game, Whitehorn had moved her line to a team-high 18 points and 14 rebounds. Along with two assists and three steals, she was the star of the night.
UP NEXT
Next up, Tennessee will welcome MTSU to town. The Lady Vols lost to the Blue Raiders on a neutral floor in Huntsville a year ago but will host them this time around. It will be played on Nov. 12 at 6: 30 p.m. ET airing on SECN+.
Tennessee will follow it up with a game against Liberty on Saturday. The Lady Vols went on the road and defeated the Flames a year ago. Tip-off is set for noon ET on SECN+.
