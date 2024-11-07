Lady Vols blow past UT Martin, advance to 2-0 under Kim Caldwell

Lady Vols basketball is off to an effective start under new coach Kim Caldwell.

With a 90-50 win over UT Martin, Tennessee is now 2-0 on the season. This came two days after a win over Samford by 48 points on Tuesday to get the Caldwell-era underway.

While Zee Spearman led the team in scoring with 25 points against the Running Bulldogs, this time it was Ruby Whitehorn pacing the team. She finished with 18 points to go along with 14 rebounds, two assists and three steals.

Four Lady Vols would finish the game in double figures. Alongside Whitehorn, Jewel Spear posted 13, Sara Puckett managed 11 and Samara Spencer got up to 10.

As a team, Tennessee scored 90 points on 39.3% shooting from the field, 23.1% on 3-pointers and 15-of-23 shooting at the line.

Defensively, it held UT Martin to 42.2% shooting from the field and 31.3% on 3-pointers. However, the Lady Vols attempted 39 more shots to secure the win.