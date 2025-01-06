WATCH: Tennessee star Chaz Lanier, assistant Gregg Polinsky meet with media

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.
The Lady Vols are set for their SEC home opener, welcoming Oklahoma to Knoxville for a top-15 clash.
Tennessee dominated its SEC opener on Saturday. Here is how the No. 1 Vols did it.
Here is what the Tennessee head coach had to say about the Vols' romp of Arkansas on Saturday.
Video of Rick Barnes Tennessee basketball players meeting with the media after beating Arkansas.
Tennessee opened SEC play against Arkansas on Saturday. Here's what happened.
The Lady Vols are set for their SEC home opener, welcoming Oklahoma to Knoxville for a top-15 clash.
Tennessee dominated its SEC opener on Saturday. Here is how the No. 1 Vols did it.
Here is what the Tennessee head coach had to say about the Vols' romp of Arkansas on Saturday.