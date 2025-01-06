Tennessee basketball prepared for '15-round boxing match' with Florida

Tennessee sparred with Illinois nearly a month ago, going blow-for-blow until Jordan Gainey landed the knockout punch at the buzzer.
In a slugfest, marred by whistles, fouls and free throw attempts, the Vols remained unbeaten in their first test as the No. 1 team in college basketball. What they showed that night in Champaign was that they could win those kind of games.
On Tuesday night in Gainesville, Tennessee might have to show that it can win in another way: a shootout.
The Vols, fresh off of a 76-52 thumping of Arkansas to open SEC play on their home floor last Saturday, now take their top-ranked billing and best start in more than 100 years on the road again vs. No. 8 Florida at Stephen C. O'Connell Center (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2).
The match up will pit the league's best defense in Tennessee (14-0) against one of its top scoring offenses in the Gators (13-1) in the kind of high-profile game the Vols will have to play night in and night out for next two months.
“Wow, (Florida is) really good," Tennessee assistant coach Gregg Polinsky said. "I know we’re supposed to say all that but they really, really are good. No holes."
Tennessee ranks first in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to KenPom, allowing just 87.1 points per opponents' 100 possessions. It ranks second nationally in points allowed, giving up just 55.9 points per game.
Florida, which is coming off its first loss in a 106-100 defeat at Kentucky, ranks third by the same KenPom metric, but in offensive adjusted efficiency, scoring more than 124 points per 100 possessions and its 88.3 points per game is good for third among SEC teams.
The strength behind the Gators' firepower include guards Walter Clayton Jr. and Aljah Martin, both of which are averaging 18.3 and 15.15.9 points, respectively.
"We’re going to find out (if we can win a track meet against Florida)," Polinsky said. "I mean this team, stylistically, Florida has shown that they can win. I mean that was a high level game if you watched it (Florida vs. Kentucky). That was entertaining. Both teams were just so good on offense in that game...We are going have to score some points to win in Florida.”
The Vols have an offensive weapon of their own, one that dazzled in his SEC debut.
Chaz Lanier, who played against Florida when he was freshman at North Florida, has proven to be one of the most important transfer additions for any team through the first two months of the season, more than making up for the production lost from Dalton Knecht.
Lanier is averaging a league-best 20.3 points and is coming off of a season-high 29-point outing against Arkansas.
"As a shooter, seeing shots go in is always good," Lanier said. "And building that confidence, so it was definitely a good start (to SEC play) and I'm just trying to build on it."
Where this prize fight could ultimately be decided is where Tennessee’s dismantling of the Razorbacks was decided: on the glass.
The Vols out-rebounded Arkansas, 51-29 with forward Igor Milicic Jr. grabbing 18 on his own, prompting John Calipari to say that Tennessee "manhandled" his team.
Through 14 games, the Vols average 39.8 rebounds, a few spots behind Florida, which ranks second in the league at 45.1 boards per game.
"I think Florida is probably the most physical team I’ve seen all year, at all five positions, and they get just as physical when they come in off the bench," Polinksy said. "So, playing in that environment there...We know it’s sold out and we know this is a huge game for them as it is for us. We expect this to be like a 15-round boxing match.”
