Tennessee basketball prepared for '15-round boxing match' with Florida

Tennessee guard Chaz Lanier (2) trips on Arkansas forward Karter Knox's (11) leg during a college basketball game between Tennessee and Arkansas held at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, January 4, 2025. Tennessee won 76-52 against Arkansas. (Photo by Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Tennessee sparred with Illinois nearly a month ago, going blow-for-blow until Jordan Gainey landed the knockout punch at the buzzer. In a slugfest, marred by whistles, fouls and free throw attempts, the Vols remained unbeaten in their first test as the No. 1 team in college basketball. What they showed that night in Champaign was that they could win those kind of games. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM On Tuesday night in Gainesville, Tennessee might have to show that it can win in another way: a shootout. The Vols, fresh off of a 76-52 thumping of Arkansas to open SEC play on their home floor last Saturday, now take their top-ranked billing and best start in more than 100 years on the road again vs. No. 8 Florida at Stephen C. O'Connell Center (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2). The match up will pit the league's best defense in Tennessee (14-0) against one of its top scoring offenses in the Gators (13-1) in the kind of high-profile game the Vols will have to play night in and night out for next two months. “Wow, (Florida is) really good," Tennessee assistant coach Gregg Polinsky said. "I know we’re supposed to say all that but they really, really are good. No holes."

Tennessee ranks first in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to KenPom, allowing just 87.1 points per opponents' 100 possessions. It ranks second nationally in points allowed, giving up just 55.9 points per game. Florida, which is coming off its first loss in a 106-100 defeat at Kentucky, ranks third by the same KenPom metric, but in offensive adjusted efficiency, scoring more than 124 points per 100 possessions and its 88.3 points per game is good for third among SEC teams. The strength behind the Gators' firepower include guards Walter Clayton Jr. and Aljah Martin, both of which are averaging 18.3 and 15.15.9 points, respectively. "We're going to find out (if we can win a track meet against Florida)," Polinsky said. "I mean this team, stylistically, Florida has shown that they can win. I mean that was a high level game if you watched it (Florida vs. Kentucky). That was entertaining. Both teams were just so good on offense in that game...We are going have to score some points to win in Florida." The Vols have an offensive weapon of their own, one that dazzled in his SEC debut. Chaz Lanier, who played against Florida when he was freshman at North Florida, has proven to be one of the most important transfer additions for any team through the first two months of the season, more than making up for the production lost from Dalton Knecht.