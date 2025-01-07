No. 1 Tennessee at No. 8 Florida: Game information, lineups, notes

Tennessee passed its first test in SEC play. Now it faces a bigger one.

The Vols, ranked No. 1 for the fifth-straight week and the last remaining unbeaten team in Division I college basketball, will go on the road for the first time in the league against No. 8 Florida on Tuesday.

Tennessee (14-0, 1-0 SEC) will be going up against arguably its biggest challenge to date vs. a Gators (13-1, 0-1) team that is among the best in the league in both scoring and rebounding despite coming off of a 106-100 loss at Kentucky.

The backdrop of the Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville, where the Vols haven’t won since 2019, presents its own set of difficulties that the short-handed Tennessee roster will have to face.

Already without forward J.P. Estrella for the season, the “questionable” status of forward Cade Phillips could potentially shorten the Vols’ bench.

The good news for the Vols is that they are coming off of a historically good performance on the boards. They out-rebounded Arkansas, 51-29 on the way to a convincing 76-52 win in their conference opener last Saturday.

Transfer forward Igor Milicic Jr. was the headliner with 18 rebounds—the most by any SEC player in a league game in more than 20 years and the most by a Tennessee player in a decade.

A similar showing, plus the kind of performance that guard Chaz Lanier had with a season-high 29 points, will be paramount in the Vols keeping pace with Florida’s offense and scoring a major road victory in January.

Here is everything you need to know about the match up.