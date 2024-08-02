Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Where former Tennessee football stars are rated in Madden 25

Former Tennessee football player Trey Smith during Tennessee's Orange & White spring football game at Neyland Stadium on Saturday, April 13, 2024.
Former Tennessee football player Trey Smith during Tennessee's Orange & White spring football game at Neyland Stadium on Saturday, April 13, 2024. (Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia
Born in Knoxville, Tenn. and a graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Covering football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball and recruiting for VolReport.

With the NFL preseason underway, the release of the annual video game Madden is on the near horizon.

This will feature a bulk of former Tennessee football stars who have now carved out a role in the league.

Here's where each is rated.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

VFLs' Madden 25 Release Ratings
Player Team Position Overall Best Trait

Trey Smith

Chiefs

RG

90

95 strength

Alvin Kamara

Saints

HB

85

93 stamina

Joshua Palmer

Chargers

WR

79

92 injury

Jauan Jennings

49ers

WR

77

92 jump

Darnell Wright

Bears

RT

77

94 strength

Cameron Sutton

Steelers

CB

77

92 stamina

Cordarrelle Patterson

Steelers

HB

76

90 injury

Byron Young

Rams

ROLB

76

92 speed

Derek Barnett

Texas

RE

76

85 strength, injury

Emmanuel Moseley

Lions

CB

76

91 speed, jump

Jaylen Wright

Dolphins

HB

74

93 speed

Alontae Taylor

Saints

CB

74

94 speed

Jalin Hyatt

Giants

WR

73

94 speed

Darrell Taylor

Seahawks

ROLB

72

88 injury

Shy Tuttle

Panthers

DT

71

89 injury

Marquez Callaway

Saints

WR

71

92 jump

Joshua Dobbs

49ers

QB

69

89 speed

Velus Jones Jr.

Bears

WR

69

94 speed

Cedric Tillman

Browns

WR

69

88 speed, jump

Jalen Reeves-Maybin

Lions

LOLB

69

90 injury

Theo Jackson

Vikings

FS

68

90 speed, injury

Kamal Hadden

Chiefs

CB

67

87 speed

Hendon Hooker

Lions

QB

66

86 speed, agility

Matthew Butler

Raiders

RE

66

91 injury

John Kelly Jr.

Browns

HB

65

88 injury

Cade Mays

Panthers

C

63

86 injury

Joe Milton III

Patriots

QB

62

84 injury

Micah Abernathy

Falcons

SS

62

91 agility, jump

Kendal Vickers

Saints

DT

58

85 injury

Morgan Cox*

Titans

TE

28

92 injury
*Morgan Cox is a LS but Madden lists that position as TE which results in a subsequent overall drop

–––––

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.

–––––

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement