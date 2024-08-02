Where former Tennessee football stars are rated in Madden 25
With the NFL preseason underway, the release of the annual video game Madden is on the near horizon.
This will feature a bulk of former Tennessee football stars who have now carved out a role in the league.
Here's where each is rated.
|Player
|Team
|Position
|Overall
|Best Trait
|
Trey Smith
|
Chiefs
|
RG
|
90
|
95 strength
|
Alvin Kamara
|
Saints
|
HB
|
85
|
93 stamina
|
Joshua Palmer
|
Chargers
|
WR
|
79
|
92 injury
|
Jauan Jennings
|
49ers
|
WR
|
77
|
92 jump
|
Darnell Wright
|
Bears
|
RT
|
77
|
94 strength
|
Cameron Sutton
|
Steelers
|
CB
|
77
|
92 stamina
|
Cordarrelle Patterson
|
Steelers
|
HB
|
76
|
90 injury
|
Byron Young
|
Rams
|
ROLB
|
76
|
92 speed
|
Derek Barnett
|
Texas
|
RE
|
76
|
85 strength, injury
|
Emmanuel Moseley
|
Lions
|
CB
|
76
|
91 speed, jump
|
Jaylen Wright
|
Dolphins
|
HB
|
74
|
93 speed
|
Alontae Taylor
|
Saints
|
CB
|
74
|
94 speed
|
Jalin Hyatt
|
Giants
|
WR
|
73
|
94 speed
|
Darrell Taylor
|
Seahawks
|
ROLB
|
72
|
88 injury
|
Shy Tuttle
|
Panthers
|
DT
|
71
|
89 injury
|
Marquez Callaway
|
Saints
|
WR
|
71
|
92 jump
|
Joshua Dobbs
|
49ers
|
QB
|
69
|
89 speed
|
Velus Jones Jr.
|
Bears
|
WR
|
69
|
94 speed
|
Cedric Tillman
|
Browns
|
WR
|
69
|
88 speed, jump
|
Jalen Reeves-Maybin
|
Lions
|
LOLB
|
69
|
90 injury
|
Theo Jackson
|
Vikings
|
FS
|
68
|
90 speed, injury
|
Kamal Hadden
|
Chiefs
|
CB
|
67
|
87 speed
|
Hendon Hooker
|
Lions
|
QB
|
66
|
86 speed, agility
|
Matthew Butler
|
Raiders
|
RE
|
66
|
91 injury
|
John Kelly Jr.
|
Browns
|
HB
|
65
|
88 injury
|
Cade Mays
|
Panthers
|
C
|
63
|
86 injury
|
Joe Milton III
|
Patriots
|
QB
|
62
|
84 injury
|
Micah Abernathy
|
Falcons
|
SS
|
62
|
91 agility, jump
|
Kendal Vickers
|
Saints
|
DT
|
58
|
85 injury
|
Morgan Cox*
|
Titans
|
TE
|
28
|
92 injury
