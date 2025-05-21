Tennessee's Danny White named national athletic director of the year

Danny White's job as Tennessee's athletics director earned his national recognition Wednesday.

White was named the Athletic Director of the Year by Sports Business Journal, becoming the first in school history to win the award. His father, Kevin, won the award in 2014 during his tenure at Duke.

White has served as UT's athletics director since 2021.

"Danny's impact on our campus and in the changing world of intercollegiate athletics has been transformational, and I am thrilled for his leadership to be recognized as the SBJ Athletic Director of the Year," UT Chancellor Donde Plowman said in a press release. "Danny sets the tone with his competitive drive, strategic approach and problem-solving mindset, and has built an incredible team of athletics administrators committed to supporting student-athletes and winning with integrity. The culture he has built at Tennessee is truly special."

White has overseen one of the most successful run in athletics in school history over the last five years, helping put UT back on the national stage across a number of sports.

The school, which earned its highest finish in the LEARFIELD Director's Cup standings at No. 3 in 2023-24, has reached the Elite Eight in men's basketball in back-to-back seasons, while the football program reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in 2024.

The Vols' baseball team won its first College World Series title last year, the school's first team-sport national championship in 15 years.

UT had 11 teams finish in the top 10 of national polls, including six in the top five during that span, and it was the only school to have teams finish in the Elite Eight, College Football Playoff and CWS in the same year.

The athletic success has translated to financial successes, too. The athletics department budget has grown to nearly $100 million. UT generated $234,058,790 in operating revenue in 2024.

Financial campaigns spearheaded by White has led to three-straight football season ticket sellouts, and major renovations are underway at Neyland Stadium and Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

White oversaw landmark naming rights deals with Pilot and Food City, worth a combined $357,000,000 that will go towards those renovations.

Sherri Parker Lee Stadium and Food City Center are set for renovations and upgrades in the coming years with the first-of-its-kind in college athletics "Neyland Entertainment District" planned.