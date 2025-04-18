Where Tennessee's Chaz Lanier sits in post-NCAA Tournament NBA mock drafts

The college basketball season is over with Florida crowned champion.
The NBA regular season is now also in the books with the playoffs set to begin this week.
As basketball season dwindles in America, attention is slowly being turned to the 2025 NBA Draft. Here's where Tennessee standout shooting guard Chaz Lanier lands on recent mock drafts.
Where Lanier is mocked
Tankathon: 2nd Round - Pick 38 (Spurs)
ESPN: 2nd Round - Pick 41 (Warriors)
Bleacher Report: 2nd Round - Pick 43 (Thunder)
Yahoo: Undrafted
What Bleacher Report said about Lanier
Bleacher Report gave comparisons to what Lanier could be in the NBA and weighed in on what he brings to the table in their mock draft:
Pro Comparisons: Seth Curry, Alec Burks
Chaz Lanier struggled to connect against Houston's smothering defense, but he buried 10 threes in Tennessee's first two NCAA tournament wins.
NBA teams that could use more offensive firepower will look past age and lack of versatility for such advanced shotmaking.
Tankathon looks at Lanier's strengths, weaknesses
In an attempt to give out as much information on every draft prospect as possible, Tankathon lists the strengths and weaknesses of each prospect.
Here is how Lanier is rated on their scale:
Strengths:
- Turnovers +++
- Proj NBA 3P% ++
- Fouls ++
- Points ++
- BPM +
- Off. BPM +
Weaknesses
- Draft age — — — —
- Assists — — —
- AST%/USG — — —
- FTA rate — — —
- Blocks — —
- Off. rebounds — —
- AST/TO —
- Steals —
- Rebounds —
- Def. rating —
- 2P% —
- FG% —
Lanier had a memorable season at Tennessee
A transfer from North Florida, Lanier spent just one year at Tennessee. The Nashville native made the most of his time, though.
Lanier set the program record for 3-pointers made in a single season at 123. This helped him win the Jerry West Award for the best shooting guard in the country. He was also named a Third Team All-American and First Team All-SEC member.
He averaged 18 points per game on 43.1% shooting from the field and 39.5% on 3-pointers. He also added 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.
Lanier was a starter in all 38 of the Vols' games this year. He helped Tennessee reach the SEC Tournament finals and third Elite Eight in program history.
