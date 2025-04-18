Where Tennessee's Chaz Lanier sits in post-NCAA Tournament NBA mock drafts

Tennessee Volunteers guard Chaz Lanier (2) yells in celebration Friday, March 28, 2025, during the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Photo by Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The college basketball season is over with Florida crowned champion. The NBA regular season is now also in the books with the playoffs set to begin this week. As basketball season dwindles in America, attention is slowly being turned to the 2025 NBA Draft. Here's where Tennessee standout shooting guard Chaz Lanier lands on recent mock drafts. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Where Lanier is mocked

Tankathon: 2nd Round - Pick 38 (Spurs) ESPN: 2nd Round - Pick 41 (Warriors) Bleacher Report: 2nd Round - Pick 43 (Thunder) Yahoo: Undrafted

What Bleacher Report said about Lanier

Bleacher Report gave comparisons to what Lanier could be in the NBA and weighed in on what he brings to the table in their mock draft: Pro Comparisons: Seth Curry, Alec Burks Chaz Lanier struggled to connect against Houston's smothering defense, but he buried 10 threes in Tennessee's first two NCAA tournament wins. NBA teams that could use more offensive firepower will look past age and lack of versatility for such advanced shotmaking.

Tankathon looks at Lanier's strengths, weaknesses

In an attempt to give out as much information on every draft prospect as possible, Tankathon lists the strengths and weaknesses of each prospect. Here is how Lanier is rated on their scale: Strengths: - Turnovers +++ - Proj NBA 3P% ++ - Fouls ++ - Points ++ - BPM + - Off. BPM + Weaknesses - Draft age — — — — - Assists — — — - AST%/USG — — — - FTA rate — — — - Blocks — — - Off. rebounds — — - AST/TO — - Steals — - Rebounds — - Def. rating — - 2P% — - FG% —

Lanier had a memorable season at Tennessee